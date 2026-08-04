When tragedy strikes, it’s easy to lose sight of the good. Saturday’s mass shooting in Twin Falls left families forever changed, first responders carrying unimaginable memories, and an entire community trying to make sense of the unthinkable. As investigators continue their work and victims’ families begin the long road ahead, something else has been happening across southern Idaho.

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People are showing up and neighbors who have never met are donating money. Local businesses are organizing fundraisers, restaurants are giving back portions of their sales, community members are volunteering their time and complete strangers are asking one simple question: “How can I help?” That’s the Idaho we know and love.

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Twin Falls is Refusing to Stand By

Within hours of the shooting, support efforts began taking shape across the Magic Valley. There are verified fundraising campaigns that have been created to help victims’ families with funeral expenses, medical bills, lost wages, and the many unexpected costs that follow a tragedy like this.

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Community organizations and local businesses are also stepping forward with benefit events and donation drives as Twin Falls begins the healing process.

The outpouring has been remarkable, but not because anyone was asked to help, it's just simply what Idahoans do.

Whether it’s a devastating wildfire, a family losing everything in a fire, or now a community grieving together, we’ve seen it time and time again. People don’t wait to be told what to do, they just find a way to help.

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Ways People Are Giving Back

As of today, community support efforts includes verified fundraising campaigns benefiting victims and their families. Local restaurants and businesses are donating proceeds from designated sales. There's community benefit nights and fundraising events. Churches and nonprofit organizations are collecting donations and crisis support and counseling resources are being made available for those affected.

Ways To Help: Twin Falls Shooting Fundraisers Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

The State of Idaho has encouraged anyone impacted to reach out through the 211 Idaho CareLine and the 988 Crisis Lifeline for assistance.

As additional verified fundraisers are announced this week, we’ll continue updating this story so people can find trusted ways to help.

Watch Out For Scams- Give Carefully Idaho

Sadly, whenever a tragedy captures national attention, scams often follow.

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So, before donating, make sure you’re contributing through an official fundraiser shared by the victim’s family, a trusted nonprofit, or a verified local organization. Taking a few extra moments to confirm where your donation is going helps ensure every dollar reaches the people who truly need it.

More Than Money For The Magic Valley

Not everyone is in a position to run out and write a check or Venmo a cash donation, but there are lots of ways to help.

You can donate blood, drop off a meal for someone who needs it, support a local fundraiser, or simply just choose kindness during a week that has been incredibly difficult for so many.

Twin Falls is grieving, but it isn’t grieving alone. From every corner of Idaho, people are proving that even in the darkest moments, compassion is still what matters.