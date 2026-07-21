If it doesn’t quite feel like Christmas until you hear the unmistakable sounds of Mannheim Steamroller, you’re definitely not alone.

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One of America’s most beloved holiday traditions is returning to the Treasure Valley when Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis takes the stage at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa on Sunday, December 13. And if you’re thinking about going, you'll want to get your tickets as soon as they go on sale this Friday (July 24th) at 10a.

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A Christmas Tradition That Has Lasted More Than 40 Years

For more than four decades, Mannheim Steamroller has helped kick off the holiday season for millions of families across the country. Founded by Grammy Award winner Chip Davis, the group completely changed the way people think about Christmas music by blending classical melodies, rock rhythms, orchestral arrangements and modern synthesizers into a sound that’s instantly recognizable.

℗ 1984 American Gramaphone LLC Mannheim Steamroller - Christmas

Since releasing its first Christmas album in 1984, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, making it one of the best-selling Christmas music acts of all time. The annual holiday tour has also become one of the longest-running concert tours in the country.

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More Than Just a Concert

Whether you’ve seen Mannheim Steamroller before or this will be your first experience, the show is much more than musicians standing on a stage.

Fans can expect a stunning synchronized light display, beautiful holiday visuals projected throughout the performance, a full ensemble performing Mannheim Steamroller classics and, of course, you'll hear your favorite Christmas songs including Deck the Halls, Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Deck the Halls!

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Don’t Wait Too Long

Every year, the Treasure Valley turns out for Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday performance, and this year’s show is expected to be no different.

With tickets officially on sale this Friday at 10a and early demand already strong, fans who want the best seat selection should consider purchasing sooner rather than later.

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Idaho Event Details

Who: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

When: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Where: Ford Idaho Center Arena, Nampa

Tickets: On sale this Friday (July 24th) at 10a- while supplies last.

For many Idaho families, seeing Mannheim Steamroller has become just as much a part of the holidays as decorating the Christmas tree or driving around looking at lights. If it’s been a few years since you’ve experienced the show, or you’ve never seen it live, this might be the perfect year to start a new Christmas tradition.