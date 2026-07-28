Idaho’s 9 Most Wanted And How You Can Help Catch Them
For nearly 50 years, Crime Stoppers programs have been giving everyday people a safe way to help law enforcement solve crimes.
Crime Stoppers of Idaho's Origin
The concept actually began in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1976, after Detective Greg MacAleese was investigating the murder of a young gas station attendant. The case had gone cold, so he partnered with local television to recreate the crime and offered a cash reward for information. Within days, an anonymous caller identified the suspect’s vehicle, leading to an arrest. That simple idea grew into the Crime Stoppers program now used around the world.
Crime Stoppers of Idaho Started in 1981
Here in Idaho, Crime Stoppers of Idaho works with law enforcement agencies and local media to encourage anonymous tips that help solve crimes. The organization exists because many people may know something, but are afraid to come forward because they don’t want to get involved or fear retaliation.
How Crime Stoppers of Idaho Works
Unlike calling a police department directly, Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous.
People can submit information in three ways: Call 208-343-COPS (2677), submit an anonymous tip online (343cops.com) or you can use the free P3 Tips mobile app. Another good way to stay connected is to follow them on socials @CrimeStoppers of Idaho.
The system is designed so callers are never asked to identify themselves, and they’re instead given a unique code number that allows investigators to communicate with them while protecting their identity.
Rewards For Helpful Information
If your anonymous information leads to an arrest or helps solve a major crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
The reward isn’t why most people call, but it’s another incentive to help bring criminals to justice while keeping your identity protected.
What Kind Of Crimes Can Be Reported?
Crime Stoppers accepts tips involving many different types of criminal activity, including:
- Wanted suspects
- Drug activity
- Theft
- Burglary
- Assaults
- Fraud
- Property crimes
One important reminder: Crime Stoppers is not for emergencies. If a crime is happening right now or someone’s life is in immediate danger, always call 911 first.
Together We Keep Idaho Safer
Crime Stoppers isn’t a law enforcement agency... it’s a nonprofit organization built on community involvement.
Every anonymous tip that leads to an arrest can help remove dangerous offenders from neighborhoods, recover stolen property, and provide answers to victims who have been waiting for justice.
As Idaho continues to grow, partnerships between citizens and law enforcement become even more important. Sometimes the smallest piece of information, a vehicle description, a suspicious conversation, or something that seemed insignificant, can be exactly what investigators need.
How You Can Help Crime Stoppers of Idaho
Report information anonymously if you know something and share Crime Stoppers information with friends and family so they know anonymous reporting is available. You can also help by supporting fundraising efforts and community events that fund rewards and public awareness. Invite Crime Stoppers to speak to neighborhood associations, civic groups, or local organizations to educate more Idahoans about the program.
Does Crime Stoppers of Idaho Really Make a Difference
The short answer is... Absolutely!
Since the program began in 1981 they have received over 21,000 tips, that have resulted in 667 arrests and over $20,000 in rewards. That’s the power of neighbors looking out for one another.
Hopefully you’ll never need to use Crime Stoppers. But if you ever find yourself knowing something that could help law enforcement and you’re worried about coming forward, it’s comforting to know there’s a way to do it anonymously while helping keep Idaho communities safe.
Idaho's 9 Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals