You may not realize it, but there’s a pretty good chance you’ll know almost every song played at this show.

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On Thursday, August 13, the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater welcomes Men at Work, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and special guest Shonen Knife for a concert that will have us all singing along with songs that have been part of the soundtrack to our lives for decades.

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If you hear the names and think, “I know them… what did they sing again?” here’s a reminder.

The Australian band helped define the early ’80s with a string of hits.

℗ 1982 CBS Inc. Men At Work - Business As Usual

You’ll probably know:

Down Under

Who Can It Be Now?

Overkill

It’s a Mistake

Be Good Johnny

Down By The Sea

℗ 1985 Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment Men At Work - Two Hearts

“Down Under” alone has become one of those timeless songs that instantly gets an entire crowd singing.

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If you grew up in the ’90s, this is totally in your nostalgia wheelhouse.

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Expect favorites like:

Walk on the Ocean

All I Want

Fall Down

Something’s Always Wrong

Good Intentions

Fly From Heaven

These are songs that still get regular airplay and remain staples of ’90s playlists.

℗ 1992,1993,1994,1995 Sony Music Entertainment Inc. Toad the Wet Sprocket - In Light Syrup

The legendary Japanese rock trio opens the evening with their upbeat, energetic style that’s earned fans around the world for more than four decades.

Jana Birchum, Getty Images Jana Birchum, Getty Images

A Great Idaho Summer Date Night

One of the best things about a concert at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is that they’re easy. Grab dinner before the show, enjoy a summer evening outside, and spend a couple of hours hearing songs you’ve loved for years.

Whether you’re reliving your college days, introducing these classics to your kids, or just looking for a fun date night, this lineup delivers hit after hit.

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The show takes place Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa. Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket will be joined by special guest Shonen Knife. Tickets are available now through the Ford Idaho Center.