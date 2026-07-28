12 Songs You’ll Know By Heart at Men at Work & Toad the Wet Sprocket in Nampa
You may not realize it, but there’s a pretty good chance you’ll know almost every song played at this show.
On Thursday, August 13, the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater welcomes Men at Work, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and special guest Shonen Knife for a concert that will have us all singing along with songs that have been part of the soundtrack to our lives for decades.
If you hear the names and think, “I know them… what did they sing again?” here’s a reminder.
Men at Work
The Australian band helped define the early ’80s with a string of hits.
You’ll probably know:
Down Under
Who Can It Be Now?
Overkill
It’s a Mistake
Be Good Johnny
Down By The Sea
“Down Under” alone has become one of those timeless songs that instantly gets an entire crowd singing.
Toad the Wet Sprocket
If you grew up in the ’90s, this is totally in your nostalgia wheelhouse.
Expect favorites like:
Walk on the Ocean
All I Want
Fall Down
Something’s Always Wrong
Good Intentions
Fly From Heaven
These are songs that still get regular airplay and remain staples of ’90s playlists.
Plus… Shonen Knife
The legendary Japanese rock trio opens the evening with their upbeat, energetic style that’s earned fans around the world for more than four decades.
A Great Idaho Summer Date Night
One of the best things about a concert at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is that they’re easy. Grab dinner before the show, enjoy a summer evening outside, and spend a couple of hours hearing songs you’ve loved for years.
Whether you’re reliving your college days, introducing these classics to your kids, or just looking for a fun date night, this lineup delivers hit after hit.
The show takes place Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa. Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket will be joined by special guest Shonen Knife. Tickets are available now through the Ford Idaho Center.
Idaho Concert Lineup July- December 2026
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals