While we’ve already had some incredible concerts across Idaho this year, there are still dozens of opportunities to catch great shows before 2026 comes to an end. Whether you’re into country, rock, pop, alternative, hip-hop or classic favorites, Idaho’s biggest venues and both of the state’s largest fairs have something for everyone.

Here’s a look at many of the biggest concerts still on the schedule.

Idaho Concert Lineup July- December 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

More fall concerts continue to be added at venues like Treefort Music Hall, Knitting Factory, Revolution Concert House and the Egyptian Theatre, so keep an eye out for additional announcements.

Don’t Forget the Eastern Idaho State Fair

The Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot has a full lineup of acts and family entertainment each year. If you’re in eastern Idaho, or looking for a road trip, here's some of the fair’s entertainment schedule:.

Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images

Get ready to turn it up! The Eastern Idaho State Fair is bringing global hitmaker Flo Rida to the Bank of Commerce Grandstand Stage on September 4th.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

And for you country music fans, the Eastern Idaho Fair is bringing Nate Smith to the Grandstand Stage.

Which Concert Are You Most Excited About?

Whether you’re reliving the 80s with Men at Work, the 90s with the Goo Goo Dolls, rocking out with Shinedown, spending a summer evening at Outlaw Field, or catching one of the free Grandstand shows at the Western Idaho Fair, there’s no shortage of live music left this year.

One thing is certain: if you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to grab concert tickets, Idaho is giving you plenty of them.