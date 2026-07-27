Summer is flying by, and if you’re like me, it’s easy to realize on Friday that you missed something you wanted to do. That’s why we’re trying something new. Every Monday, we’ll look ahead at what’s happening around the Treasure Valley so you can plan your week before it gets away from you.

Here’s what should be on your radar this week.

Monday, July 27- A Mellow Monday

Monday is actually pretty quiet around the Treasure Valley and that’s not a bad thing.

If you’ve been meaning to register the kids for one last summer camp, grab tickets for a concert or make plans before the calendar fills up, today is a great day to do it.

Tuesday, July 28- Tuesday Belongs to Boise Music Lovers.

Alabama Shakes performs at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden Tuesday evening.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

If you’re looking for something a little more laid back, head over to Caldwell for the Farm to Fork Farmers Market and Tuesdays on the Creek. Fresh produce, local vendors, live music and food trucks… it’s one of the Treasure Valley’s best ways to spend a summer evening.

Wednesday, July 29- A Caldwell Christmas… in July?

It may sound a little strange, but Christmas in July at Indian Creek Plaza has become a fun summer tradition. Vacation Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, a Christmas movie and a “Frozen” bounce house make this a great free outing for families on Wednesday evening.

Looking for a date night instead? Alive After 5 returns to The Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise with another free evening of live music, food and drinks.

Thursday, July 30- Your Idaho Weekend Starts a Little Early

Slightly Stoopid brings its Road Trippin’ Summer Tour to Outlaw Field Thursday night.

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If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, Indian Creek Plaza is showing Homeward Bound as part of its free outdoor movie series. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and settle in for a classic summer movie night.

℗ 2015 Walt Disney Records Bruce Broughton - Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

A Sneak Peek at Your Treasure Valley Weekend- 7/31-8/2

It’s shaping up to be one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

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Banana Ball Comes to Boise

Even though it’s not until Friday and Saturday, this is the event everyone will be talking about this week. The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters are bringing Banana Ball to Albertsons Stadium for the first-ever games in Idaho.

The games are sold out, but if you’ll be anywhere near Boise State this weekend, expect extra traffic and a lot of excitement.

Sean Rayford, Getty Images Sean Rayford, Getty Images

The Australian Pink Floyd Show plays Outlaw Field Friday night, Celebrate Hope comes to The Village at Meridian on Saturday, the Sunday Market returns to Storey Park, and Simple Plan wraps up the weekend Sunday night at the Ford Idaho Center.

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

We’ll have our complete What’s Happening This Weekend guide Friday morning with even more concerts, festivals, farmers markets and family fun from around the Treasure Valley.