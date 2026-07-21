You know, every year I look forward to the Idaho Patriot Thunder motorcycle ride rolling through the Treasure Valley. It’s one of those events that reminds you just how much Idaho supports our military members, veterans, and their families.

A few years back I was honored with being asked to be the Grand Marshall for the ride and it was such a humbling and amazing experience!

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Why It's Happening In July

This year’s ride was originally scheduled for late June but was postponed after that crazy storm moved through southern Idaho, bringing heavy rain, hail, strong winds, and lightning that made riding conditions unsafe. Now, the event is back on for this Sunday, July 26, and thousands of riders are expected to hit the road.

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Why Idaho Patriot Thunder Matters

The annual ride features thousands of motorcycles traveling a 55-mile police escorted route from Meridian to Mountain Home, raising money for Operation Warmheart and the Idaho National Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund. Those organizations provide financial assistance and support to Idaho military members, veterans, and their families when they need it most.

It’s the largest patriotic motorcycle ride in Idaho and one of the most inspiring.

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Expect Delays on I-84 Sunday Morning

Now, it’s an incredible event and an amazing sight to see. But if you’re planning to travel east on Interstate 84 Sunday morning, you need to know about it because traffic is going to get ugly.

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Law enforcement agencies will conduct rolling closures along eastbound Interstate 84, temporarily shutting down lanes and on-ramps as the motorcycle procession makes its way toward Mountain Home.

Drivers should expect temporary closures at:

Overland Road and Eagle Road in Meridian

Garrity Boulevard

Ten Mile Road

Meridian Road

Eagle Road

I-184 Wye

Cole/Overland

Orchard Street

Vista Avenue

Broadway Avenue

Gowen Road

Eisenman Road

Blacks Creek

Mayfield Road

Simco Road

Exit 95 in Mountain Home

American Legion Boulevard

During the procession, vehicles will not be allowed to enter or pass the motorcycle escort.

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Best Times to Travel I-84

State officials recommend avoiding eastbound I-84 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

If possible: Travel before 10:00 a.m. or wait until after 12:30 p.m. and expect traffic backups before the ride begins.

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Alternate Routes to Mountain Home

Highway 30 / Federal Way

One of the best detours is taking Federal Way to Highway 30, which follows the south side of Interstate 84 before entering Mountain Home from the west.

Highway 21 to Highway 20

If you’d rather avoid the interstate altogether, head north on Highway 21 toward Idaho City, then connect with Highway 20 and travel south through Cat Creek Summit into Mountain Home.

Canyon County Route

Drivers coming from Nampa, Caldwell, or other Canyon County communities can take Highway 19 or Highway 45 toward Melba, then connect through Simco Road to approach Mountain Home from the south.

A Great Cause Worth Supporting

If you’ve never seen Patriot Thunder roll by, it’s something to experience. Thousands of motorcycles, American flags lining the route, and a community coming together to honor those who serve our country.

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The postponement may have delayed the ride by a few weeks, but the mission hasn’t changed. So if your plans include traveling east on I-84 Sunday morning, give yourself a little extra time and if you get the chance, take a moment to wave as the riders pass by. It’s one of those moments that makes you proud to call Idaho home.

Idaho Patriot Thunder Over The Years Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals