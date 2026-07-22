For a lot of us, the Canyon County Fair is when summer really feels like summer.

The smell of kettle corn, kids carrying giant stuffed animals, livestock shows, carnival rides, live music and enough deep-fried food to make your cardiologist nervous... it’s all part of one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite traditions.

The 2026 Canyon County Fair runs July 23-26 at Canyon County Fair in Caldwell, and if you’re planning to go, here’s everything you need to know before you head out.

The Concert Lineup

One of the best things about the Canyon County Fair is that your fair admission includes access to the nightly concerts.

This year’s lineup features:

Jason Davis, Getty Images Jason Davis, Getty Images

Thursday: Jo Dee Messina with special guest Dugger Band

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Friday: Kansas

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Saturday: Clay Walker with Sawyer Brown

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Sunday: Banda Carnaval

Concert seating fills up early, so if seeing your favorite artist is a priority, plan to arrive well before showtime.

Photo by Duong Thinh on Unsplash girl in pink jacket standing beside sheep

Don’t Miss the Heart of the Fair: 4-H and FFA

Sure, the rides and concerts are fun, but the real heart of the Canyon County Fair has always been the young people.

Thousands of hours go into raising market steers, pigs, goats, sheep, rabbits and other livestock that you’ll see throughout the week.

Photo by Mark Serafino on Unsplash A man is petting a black and white cow

The 4-H and FFA members aren’t just showing animals—they’re learning responsibility, public speaking, record keeping, agriculture and leadership.

Be sure to spend some time walking through the barns and talking with the exhibitors. It’s one of the most authentic Idaho experiences you’ll find all summer.

The fair also features the always-popular Final Drive, celebrating Grand and Reserve Champion market animals raised by local 4-H and FFA members.

Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash photograph of people riding swing carousel

Family Fun Beyond the Midway

There is much more than carnival rides this year.

Look for:

Flying Pig Races

Corbin Maxey and his live animals

Adam the Great Magic Show

FMX Ramp-Age freestyle motocross

Mechanical bull rides

Princess parties

Pedal tractor pulls

Berry Pie Baking Contest

Latino Heritage Day on Sunday with mariachi, folkloric dancers and traditional foods.

Fair Food You Can’t Skip

Every family has their tradition. Maybe it’s an elephant ear, a giant turkey leg, a fresh-squeezed lemonade or curly fries.

Whatever yours is, don’t try to eat everything in the first hour. Pace yourself... you’ve got the whole day.

Canyon County Fair Tips

Pro Tips For The Fair Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Why the Canyon County Fair Still Matters

It’s easy to think of the fair as just another summer event, but it’s really a celebration of Idaho agriculture and the families who help feed our communities.

The concerts bring the crowds, the carnival creates the memories, but the 4-H and FFA kids remind us why county fairs have mattered for generations.

If it’s been a few years since you’ve been to the Canyon County Fair, this might be the perfect year to start a new family tradition.