Your 2026 Canyon County Fair Guide: Concerts, 4-H, Fair Food and Pro Tips Before You Go
For a lot of us, the Canyon County Fair is when summer really feels like summer.
The smell of kettle corn, kids carrying giant stuffed animals, livestock shows, carnival rides, live music and enough deep-fried food to make your cardiologist nervous... it’s all part of one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite traditions.
The 2026 Canyon County Fair runs July 23-26 at Canyon County Fair in Caldwell, and if you’re planning to go, here’s everything you need to know before you head out.
The Concert Lineup
One of the best things about the Canyon County Fair is that your fair admission includes access to the nightly concerts.
This year’s lineup features:
Thursday: Jo Dee Messina with special guest Dugger Band
Friday: Kansas
Saturday: Clay Walker with Sawyer Brown
Sunday: Banda Carnaval
Concert seating fills up early, so if seeing your favorite artist is a priority, plan to arrive well before showtime.
Don’t Miss the Heart of the Fair: 4-H and FFA
Sure, the rides and concerts are fun, but the real heart of the Canyon County Fair has always been the young people.
Thousands of hours go into raising market steers, pigs, goats, sheep, rabbits and other livestock that you’ll see throughout the week.
The 4-H and FFA members aren’t just showing animals—they’re learning responsibility, public speaking, record keeping, agriculture and leadership.
Be sure to spend some time walking through the barns and talking with the exhibitors. It’s one of the most authentic Idaho experiences you’ll find all summer.
The fair also features the always-popular Final Drive, celebrating Grand and Reserve Champion market animals raised by local 4-H and FFA members.
Family Fun Beyond the Midway
There is much more than carnival rides this year.
Look for:
- Flying Pig Races
- Corbin Maxey and his live animals
- Adam the Great Magic Show
- FMX Ramp-Age freestyle motocross
- Mechanical bull rides
- Princess parties
- Pedal tractor pulls
- Berry Pie Baking Contest
- Latino Heritage Day on Sunday with mariachi, folkloric dancers and traditional foods.
Fair Food You Can’t Skip
Every family has their tradition. Maybe it’s an elephant ear, a giant turkey leg, a fresh-squeezed lemonade or curly fries.
Whatever yours is, don’t try to eat everything in the first hour. Pace yourself... you’ve got the whole day.
Canyon County Fair Tips
Pro Tips For The Fair
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
Why the Canyon County Fair Still Matters
It’s easy to think of the fair as just another summer event, but it’s really a celebration of Idaho agriculture and the families who help feed our communities.
The concerts bring the crowds, the carnival creates the memories, but the 4-H and FFA kids remind us why county fairs have mattered for generations.
If it’s been a few years since you’ve been to the Canyon County Fair, this might be the perfect year to start a new family tradition.
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Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart