There’s something nostalgic about watching a movie outside on a warm Idaho summer night. Grab a blanket, pack some snacks, and let the kids burn off a little energy before the opening credits roll.

The good news? You don’t have to spend a dime. Several Treasure Valley communities are hosting free outdoor movie nights over the next few weeks, making them one of the best family-friendly activities left on the summer calendar.

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Meridian’s Sparklight Movie Nights 2026

If you’ve never been to a movie night at Settlers’ Park, put it on your summer bucket list.

Meridian Parks & Recreation hosts one of the Treasure Valley’s most popular outdoor movie series, complete with a giant inflatable screen, lawn games, food vendors and plenty of room to spread out with blankets and lawn chairs.

Remaining Dates

TOMORROW NIGHT- Friday, July 24 2026: Bad Guys 2

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Friday, August 7, 2026: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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Activities typically begin around 7 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk.

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Boise’s annual outdoor movie tradition returns to Julia Davis Park, where families gather on the lawn near the Gene Harris Bandshell for one final movie night this summer.

Remaining Date

Friday, August 21, 2026: Lilo & Stitch (2025)

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Bring low-back lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy an evening in one of Boise’s most beautiful parks before the kids head back to school.

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Nampa’s Silver Screen Series 2026

Nampa Parks & Recreation also offers free outdoor movies throughout the summer, rotating locations and welcoming families for an evening of entertainment under the stars.

Remaining Dates

TOMORROW NIGHT at Midway Park- Friday, July 24: Hoppers

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Friday, August 14, 2026 at Lakeview Park: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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Pre-movie fun usually starts around 7 p.m., with the feature beginning once the sun goes down.

Treasure Valley Movies Under The Stars- Tips To Know Before You Go Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

An Idaho Summer Tradition Worth Keeping

In an age of streaming services and giant TVs, there’s still something magical about watching a movie outside with hundreds of your neighbors. Whether it’s kids dancing in front of the screen before the movie starts or families relaxing together under the stars, these free community movie nights are one of the Treasure Valley’s best summer traditions.

With only a handful of dates remaining before fall arrives, now’s the perfect time to grab the family and enjoy a movie in the park.