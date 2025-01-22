Once upon a time, the whole idea of cutting the cord was to avoid overspending on cable or satellite TV packages. However, as the popularity of individual streaming services grows, so do their price tags.

When Netflix took a brave leap into offering streaming video in addition to their DVD by mail service in 2007, they pioneered a television revolution. For many Idahoans, it’s the first streaming service that we signed up for and is still the first one we click on when we need to unwind. But do you love it enough to stick with it through another price hike?

Netflix is Raising Prices For All Idaho Customers Soon

Netflix Shares Jump On Strong Subscriber Report Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

According to USA Today, the streaming giant had a very good quarter, adding another 19 million subscribers to their already huge fanbase. Interest in a new season of Squid Game and live events like the Paul vs. Tyson boxing match, NFL games and the highly publicized move of the WWE’s Monday Night Raw to Netflix, drove a lot of those new subscriptions.

And now, they’re jacking the price of those subscriptions in order to “further improve” their platform. Beginning with your next billing cycle, expect to see these new rates:

Ad-Supported: Was $6.99 per month, now $7.99 per month

Standard Ad-Free: Was $15.49 per month, now $17.99 per month

Premium: Was $22.99 per month, now $24.99 per month

If Netflix is your only streaming service, it’s still a steal compared to other provider options in Idaho. Recent rate cards show that the average monthly fee for DirecTV is $79.99. DISH checks in at $119.99 and Sparklight rounds out traditional options at $128.

However, if you have the most popular services offered by Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in addition to your Netflix? You’re paying about $90.95 a month.

Disney To Aquire Majority Stake In Streaming Platform Fubo TV Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

With a price tag like that, the amount you’re saving by cutting the cord is minimal but if you can wait until the next day to watch your favorite show on a streaming service, it’s worth it. So many network offerings are available on streaming after they air live, that you may not be missing out too much.

