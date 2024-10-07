4 Major Idaho Easter Eggs You Totally Missed on Grey’s Anatomy
Do you ever feel like you’re in a toxic relationship with a TV show? The writing, storylines and character’s personalities are no longer what they used to be.
As the plot points get more unbelievable and more of the characters you’ve developed relationships with depart the show, you tell yourself “this is it, I’m not watching this show anymore.” But then the show runners throw in just a little Easter Egg that ties back to the series' early days and you’re like…”ok, I’m back in.”
Welcome to our absolutely toxic relationship with Grey’s Anatomy. The first episode of the show aired during our junior year of high school. Despite being fed up with the show on multiple occasions, we’ve seen every single episode.
Worse yet? When Facebook’s algorithm decided that all of the Reels that we needed to watch were flashbacks to the very early seasons of the show, we decided to start rewatching it from the beginning over the summer.
That’s when we started noticing things we didn’t catch the first time around! Things like the number of times that Idaho was subtly worked into a storyline. With Seattle Grace Hospital/Seattle Grace Mercy Hospital/Grey Sloan being in the Pacific Northwest, we probably shouldn’t be surprised that fictional hospitals from our area ended up sprinkled across the show. However, we were very surprised that we didn’t realize how many BIG stories Idaho was linked to.
Do you remember any of these Easter Eggs?
4 Major Idaho Easter Eggs You Totally Missed on Grey's Anatomy
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
