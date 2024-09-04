12 Popular TV Channels Removed from Thousands of Idaho Customers

There we were, working our way through a longer than normal to-do list the day after a long holiday weekend. The one thing keeping us motivated? The three hour finale of Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Our TV provider had other plans.

When we went to click on ABC on our DIRECTV Stream account we were met with this nasty-gram.

According to the TV Promise page the message directed us to, the provider’s contract with Disney has ended. That means that all of the local ABC affiliates and Disney’s nationally owned stations have been removed from DIRECTV’s platforms. That means DIRECTV subscribers in Idaho are currently without the following channels.

Channels Removed from DIRECTV in Idaho DIRECTV and Disney are locked in a dispute, which means subscribers haven't been able to watch these channels since September 1, 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

While we’re upset over the loss of the finale of our garbage reality TV show, there are thousands of Idahoans upset over what this will mean for both college and NFL football. Bronco Nation was already frustrated by ESPNU’s technical difficulties that kept them from seeing the first 9:22 of Boise State’s season opener at Georgia Southern, but at least we were able to see most of the game.

We can’t say the same for LSU and USC Fans. The blackout started minutes before that game was scheduled to kickoff and if the dispute isn’t over by Saturday, September 7 fans will miss some highly ranked teams again. Two of ABC’s three games scheduled for Saturday include ranked teams: Arkansas vs #16 Oklahoma State and #14 Tennessee vs NC State. ESPN also has ranked teams in two of their three games, too: #17 Kansas State vs Tulane and South Florida vs #4 Alabama.

If the dispute drags on through Monday, September 9, DIRECTV subscribers won’t see the first Monday Night Football of the season between the New York Jets vs the San Francisco 49ers. It’s supposed to air on both ABC and NBC.

Luckily, Boise State’s only game set to air on the networks of ESPN was the season opener at Georgia Southern. If you’re a Vandals fan, their October 12 match-up at Montana State is supposed to be on ESPN2. Hopefully DIRECTV and Disney will reach an agreement by then. The TV Promise page seems optimistic that they can work things out by the time ABC’s primetime series begin their fall seasons the week of September 17.

DIRECTV is offering a $20 bill credit to qualifying customers while the dispute is going on.

