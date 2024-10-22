If you have a travel buddy, is there a particular type of TV show you’ll watch during your downtime in your hotel room?

It sounds weird and morbid, but for this author and her best friend, it’s usually true-crime, murder documentaries. However, during a recent trip to Salt Lake City, our friend threw a curveball and put on the Fox game show The Floor while we were getting ready.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, 100 people take their spots on the game board. Each of them are there because they specialize in a certain trivia category. Th host, Rob Lowe, hits a randomizer that pits two of the contestants against each other in a high-stakes duel.

During a duel, each contestant gets visual clues for a category. They have 45 seconds to answer as many of the questions correctly as they can. Time is taken off the clock for each incorrect answer. The person who’s clock runs out first is eliminated. From there…the rules are super confusing because it’s a brand new game show, but for the purpose of this article, that’s all you need to understand.

The categories are all over the place. In the Season 2 premiere they bounced from “Farm Life” to “School Supplies” to “Restaurant Chains.” That’s the episode we watched and we thought the hardest category the contestants faced that night was “Stocks.” During the “Stocks” duel, Angie and Andrew had to identify companies based on their ticker symbol. You can watch the duel in this video around the 40:17 mark of this video.

After that episode, we thought it’d be fun to put together our own version of that duel and see how many Idaho-based companies or companies that play a major role in Idaho’s economy YOU could recognize by their ticker symbols. Are you up for the challenge? Grab a pen and let’s see how many you get right!

How Many Major Idaho Companies Can You Recognize By Their Stock Symbol? Inspired the trivia game show The Floor, we wondered how many of these 15 big companies you could recognize by their stock symbols. Grab a pen and tell us how you did!