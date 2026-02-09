A piece of legislation that Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law last April is set to take effect on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The changes will directly affect those who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, to feed their families.

HB109’s goal was to ban SNAP recipients from using their benefits to purchase soda and candy. While the bill passed in Idaho, the state needed approval from the federal government to move forward. SNAP is a federally funded and regulated program, but is carried out by the states.

The US Department of Agriculture signed off on the state’s request and the ban was originally slated to begin on January 1, 2026. However, the state thought that SNAP-approved retailers needed more time to make adjustments to ensure the rollout of the new rules was the same across the board. That’s why the start date was pushed back to February 15.

What Does the State Consider Candy?

According to HB109 candy is any food that’s made with sugar, honey or other natural or artificial sweeteners and combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts or other ingredients or flavorings. That includes foods in the shape of bars, drops or pieces. Foods made with flour or requiring refrigeration are NOT part of the ban.

That definition creates an interesting loophole where Twix, Nestle CRUNCH and Kit Kat bars are not considered “candy” in Idaho.

What Does the State Consider Soda?

HB109 defines soda as nonalcoholic beverages that contain natural or artificial sweeteners. Beverages that contain milk, milk substitutes or that are more than 50% vegetable or fruit juice by volume are exempt. So are those that require some sort of preparation before you drink them.

That creates another interesting loophole. It means SNAP recipients can’t buy Gatorade in a bottle with their benefits. However, they shouldn’t have any problem buying the powdered Gatorade drink mixes.

What Happens If I Try to Buy a New Banned Item With My SNAP Card?

Your SNAP card simply won’t cover it. If you’d like to purchase it, you still can but you’ll have to pay for it with cash, debit or credit.

These restrictions will be in place until at least February 2028. Health and Welfare has set up in information page about these updates for customers HERE.

Why Did Idaho Create These New Restrictions And How Many People Do They Affect?

When HB109 was introduced last February, the statement of purpose from Representative Jordan Redman read:

Food stamps are currently fueling the junk food epidemic, with soda ranking as the number one commodity bought with food stamps. Taxpayers are funding a growing health crisis, including childhood obesity. Banning soda and candy from food stamps would prioritize health and nutrition while also reducing taxpayers’ out-of-control Medicaid costs.

The latest numbers from the State of Idaho show that there are around 128,500 individuals receiving SNAP benefits in Idaho. They receive an average of approximately $182 a month.