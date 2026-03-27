Governor Little recently posted a picture of himself holding an empty bill box, which usually means the Idaho legislature is getting close to adjourning for the 2026 session. But his pen has certainly been getting a workout.

More than 100 pieces of legislation have found their way to the governor’s desk. Here are 5 more that were recently signed that you should know about.

Mandatory Moment of Silence in Schools

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House Bill 623 introduces a new mandatory moment of silence to the school day in public schools across Idaho for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The moment of silence must last at least 60 seconds during which students must be quiet and not engage in other activities. It’s up to the kids to decide if they want to use the time to reflect, pray or simply stare at the ceiling. Teachers and school staff may not tell their students how to use the moment of silence. Their only role is maintaining silence.

Jury Duty Swap

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House Bill 560 provides an interesting way for you to get out of jury duty. Beginning July 1, 2026, in certain situations Idahoans can volunteer to be an election poll worker instead of doing jury duty. If you’ve asked to be excused or have your jury duty postponed due to age or temporary hardship, it’s a choice you may be offered if the County Clerk determines there’s not enough poll workers to properly handle an upcoming election.

READ MORE: 5 Important New Idaho Laws That Were Just Approved in 2026

It’s an interesting choice, because you know that once the election is done, you’re done. You won’t be part of a trial that drags on more than one day. Making that choice will get you excused from jury service for the next two years.

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There are two important things to know about picking the election over jury service. If you volunteer to be a poll worker in this situation, you won’t be paid minimum wage like most election workers. You also go right back on the jury list if you fail to show up for your poll working duties.

Internet Enticement of Children

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House Bill 541 is an update to laws about enticing children into sexual activity over the internet or via devices like smart phones. Previously, these laws applied to victims under the age of 16 but with the update that begins on July 1, 2026 it now also includes anyone who is 16 or 17 if the perpetrator is at least five years older than them. Basically, it’s closing age gap loopholes to better protect older teens from predators.

Section 3 of the bill isn’t new but it reinforces that people can be found guilty of a crime, even if it turns out they were talking to law enforcement or a decoy who was part of a sting operation. If the defendant thinks they were talking to an actual child, that’s what matters.

More Offenders Will Have Their DNA Collected

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Did you know that already Idaho collects DNA from those convicted of felonies or specific sex crimes? We didn’t but thanks to Senate Bill 1226 passing, we do now. Previously only individuals convicted of a felony, attempted felony or a crime requiring sex offender registration had to provide DNA and their right thumbprint to state police. Beginning July 1, anyone convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence or sexual battery also has to provide their DNA and thumbprint.

It also adds stricter deadlines for when the materials must be collected. If the offender is granted probation or released at sentencing, they must have their swab and thumbprint collected by the end of the next business day. If they get sent to a county or local jail, it’s supposed to be collected at intake and no later than 10 days after their arrival.

State Employees Get Bump in Military Leave

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If you’re a state employee who’s serving in the National Guard or military reserves, you’re about to get an extra week of paid leave in order to fulfill your duties or training. Previously, state employees serving in the military got 120 hours of paid leave. Beginning July 1, 2026, that jumps to 160.