The 2025 legislative session may seem like a distant memory since Idaho lawmakers wrapped up the session in early April.

However, some of the laws they passed are about to go into effect on July 1. From education reforms to public safety, here are three more key changes you should know about.

Idaho Medical Freedom Act

Person receiving a vaccine Jeffrey Hamilton loading...

Starting on July 1, Idaho law will ban businesses, schools and most government entities from requiring vaccines, treatments or other medical procedures in order to gain employment, access government buildings or services, attend or work at a school or go to an entertainment event. (Remember when the Jonas Brothers required proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for their Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Concert in 2021?) This applies to any illness, not just COVID-19.

Under the new law, employers can’t offer ongoing pay or benefits based on vaccination status.

There are a few exceptions. The new law doesn’t apply if you’re going to a foreign country that requires a specific vaccine or if the company receives funding from Medicare or Medicaid. Businesses can still require personal protective equipment if it’s the industry standard. That exemption does not include vaccines or masks that were used during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

Lewd Conduct

dv563013 Digital Vision. loading...

You’ve heard of lewd conduct with a minor child charges before, but this new law creates a new felony crime called “aggravated lewd conduct.” That means that the abuse includes two or more serious factors like force, torture or kidnapping. If an adult commits this crime with a child under 16, the mandatory minimum is 25 years in prison. The maximum penalty will be life in prison.

The penalties get even harsher if the child is 12 or under. That could carry a life sentence or even the death penalty depending on the situation.

Anyone convicted of an aggravated lewd conduct with a minor child charge will not be eligible for parole or early release during their minimum sentence and must register as a sex offender.

Higher Education, DEI

College Students on Campus Fuse loading...

After July 1, Idaho’s public colleges and universities will no longer be allowed to run diversity, equity and inclusion programs. They are more commonly known as DEI. Senate Bill 1198 targets what lawmakers call the promotion of certain social ideologies tied to critical theory. That could include concepts like systemic racism or gender theory. Courses on things like gender or ethnic studies could be exempt with approval, but students can’t be required to take them.

Those institutions can’t require DEI related classes, host DEI trainings or collect reports on student speech related to perceived bias. They aren’t allowed to consider race, sex or ethnicity when determining admission or if they’ll hire someone.

Proof of compliance must be submitted to the Attorney General’s office annually. Institutions who violate the law could face fines enforced by the AG’s office or lawsuits from students or staff.