We may be a few weeks away from the Idaho legislature convening for the 2026 session, but there are a few laws that were approved last year that go into effect on January 1, 2026. Here’s what’s changing and how these new laws could affect you.

If there’s one thing that social media has taught us, it’s that Idahoans LOVE to speak their mind. This law is meant to help you do that without the fear of a negative review or speaking up at a public meeting ruining your life if you’re threatened with a lawsuit.

Under this new law, people targeted by so-called “bully lawsuits” can ask the judge to dismiss the case almost immediately and put legal fees on hold while the judge is deciding. Should you win, the person suing you has to pay your legal bills.

Idaho House Bill 71 changes how the state keeps tabs on insurance companies and makes sure that they can pay out when you need them to. Think about your car insurance for a second. You may be about to submit a payment to a company like “SafeCo” or "Travelers," but that branch might be owned by a huge corporation that owns a bunch of other companies under its umbrella.

Up until this new law was passed, the state was mainly concerned if your specific insurance company was financially healthy on its own. In 2026? They’ll start looking at the entire corporate family’s finances and will make them pass a test to make sure they have enough cash accessible to handle a major natural disaster leading to billions of dollars in claims or an economic crash.

What does that mean for you? It makes sure that your premium remains the insurance company’s property even when its parent company collects it so that the parent company can’t borrow from your insurance company if one of its other companies is on the struggle bus. The state wants to protect you from being in a situation where suddenly you need them and they can’t pay your claim because the money you’ve been paying them for months to years went to bail out a failing venture.

If you’ve been to a breast cancer event like Stampede for the Cure or Flock Cancer where I’ve had the chance to speak, you know I had a breast cancer scare at the age of 34. I found a lump and it wasn’t until I finally received my diagnostic mammogram that I learned that I had dense breast tissue. I had no clue and like many women, I quickly realized that dense tissue can hide tumors on standard scans.

That’s why a new law taking effect on January 1 is a big deal. If your doctor recommends it, Idaho-regulated insurance plans will now be required to cover one supplemental breast cancer screening per year like an MRI, ultrasound or contrast mammogram if you’re a woman at higher risk. That includes women with dense breast tissue, family history or certain genetic markers. These scans will be fully covered with no out-of-pocket costs if you stay in-network.

One important note? This doesn’t apply to self-insured plans from some national employers, but for thousands of Idaho women, it could mean earlier detection and peace of mind.

Imagine if instead of taxing your car based on how nice it looks in the driveway, Idaho decided to tax you based on how far you drive it each year. That’s what Idaho did to gas and power companies before this law passed. Companies like Idaho Power were taxed based on the value of their physical infrastructure like poles, wires and substations but that got tricky and inconsistent across counties.

Under this new law, they’ll be taxed on the energy they actually sell to consumers like you and me. The more kilowatt-hours or gas therms they sell in Idaho, the more they’ll owe. It’ll be up to the State Tax Commission to redistribute it properly so that cities, schools and fire protection agencies still get their cut. While the law starts on January 1, 2026, your monthly utility bills won’t show these energy taxes until 2027.

The big winners here? Idaho farmers using irrigation water. There’s a full exemption for the kilowatt-hour tax for electricity used to pump water for irrigation or drainage.

Trying to claim TWO Idaho homeowner exemptions? That could get you in trouble under this new law. Idaho’s tightening the rules around property taxes especially when it comes to the homeowner exemption. What does that mean?

Say you own a home in the Boise area and file for the $125,000 exemption and then you try to claim a second one for say a cabin or an income property, that could cost you big. We’re talking about the full repayment of the taxes you skipped plus a penalty equal to that amount. Do it again within seven years? You could face a misdemeanor.

It’s not all scary though. The new law gives you more transparency, especially if your home’s assessed value jumps more than 10% without a clear reason. You’ll now be allowed to ask for the assessor’s exact math and challenge it more easily.

What’s the only thing worse than getting a parking ticket? Getting your car towed. If it’s happened to you before, this is a new law that you’ll want to know about. Under the new law, towing companies need to report every law enforcement-directed tow to a state portal within 24 hours of taking possession of it.

That allows the Idaho Department of Transportation to notify you pretty quickly. If you’re signed up for e-notifications, they’ll send you an email or text within one business day and then by mail at five days and 15 days if you haven’t claimed your car. However, if you don’t claim it within 30 days from the first notification, the towing company will be allowed to take ownership of it and sell it.

The new law also means that towing companies must allow you to retrieve personal belongings from inside your vehicle, even if you haven’t paid the towing bill yet. Under the new law, those companies must post their rate sheets publicly and can’t charge more than what’s listed. Basically this new law protects you from a simple parking mistake turning into a very expensive headache.

Ever feel like your neighborhood is getting hit with higher taxes than a nearby commercial property? This new update to Idaho’s tax code that goes into effect on January 1 is supposed to stop that from happening. It creates a “fairness gap” rule. That means the county needs to keep the tax levels for different types of properties within 5% of each other.

Additionally, if the value of your property jumps, the county has to prove that their math stays within a strict median ratio of what homes are actually selling for. Rental and business owners are also allowed to demand the assessor’s exact calculations to make sure they’re only being taxed for the property, not their income.

Finally, Idaho wants big hospital systems to be more accountable for their taxes. Starting January 1, nonprofit hospitals with more than 150 beds will have to publicly report things like charity, bad debt and how much they actually give back to the community.

It also limits non-profit hospitals from getting a tax break on for-profit businesses, like restaurants or coffee shops, within the hospital if they occupy more than 3% of the space. Ultimately, they want to make sure that “nonprofit” hospitals are actually giving back to Idaho taxpayers.

It also expands which hospitals qualify for property tax exemption which is a win for Idaho’s small critical access hospitals and rural emergency hospitals.