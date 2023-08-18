Win SOLD OUT Sheryl Crow Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM!

For 34 years the Albertsons Boise Open has attracted some pretty incredible golfers to the Treasure Valley. In addition to four days of golf action, it also brings some incredible live music to town!

This year's Albertsons Boise Open will take place at Hillcrest County Club from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27. Organizers are proud to announce the acts that will take the stage following golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year's concerts include:

Thursday, August 24: Sheryl Crow

Friday, August 25: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Saturday, August 26: Weezer

