Albertsons Boise Open Announces 3 Amazing Nights of Concerts in 2023

For 34 years the Albertsons Boise Open has attracted some pretty incredible golfers to the Treasure Valley. In addition to four days of golf action, it also brings some incredible live music to town!

This year's Albertsons Boise Open will take place at Hillcrest County Club from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27. Organizers are proud to announce the acts that will take the stage following golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year's concerts include:

Thursday, August 24: Sheryl Crow

Friday, August 25: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Saturday, August 26: Weezer

Over the last few years, the Albertsons Boise Open has put together some incredible concert line-ups that attract fans who may not be avid golf enthusiasts to the event. Tickets for the event give people the opportunity to not enjoy some fantastic live music, but maybe their first live golf experience too! When you buy a ticket, you get access to see a concert and the Korn Ferry Tour Pros compete for a $1,000,000 purse and 30 GPA Tour cards for next season.

Concerts begin after golf has wrapped up. That’s usually around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Show: Sheryl Crow, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Weezer at the Albertsons Boise Open

When: Thursday-Saturday, August 24-26, 2023

Where: Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W Hillcrest Dr, Boise

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4 at 9 a.m. Individual day passes are $30. Tickets can be purchased HERE!

The stage will be set up adjacent to the 18th fairway at Hillcrest Country Club. 100% of ticket sales support local charities! The Albertsons Boise Open has raised over $33 million for charities since 1990.

