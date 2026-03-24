For 37 years, the Albertsons Boise Open has put together an incredible field of golfers to take the course at Hillcrest Country Club. But those who’ve attended the event know that the four- day golf tournament is so much more than just watching competitors hit the links.

When you add in the three nights of live music, plus the fact that 100% of ticket sales go directly to local non-profits, it’s an experience you can feel good about spending your money on.

Albertsons Boise Open Has Donated $42 Million to Local Charities

One of our favorite parts of the Albertsons Boise Open is the fact that it’s one of the most affordable tickets in town. Tickets for the three days of golf followed up by post-golf concerts are just $35. Those get you into both the golf and live music. Tickets for the final day of golf on Sunday cost just $10 and all of that money goes to worthy causes around the Treasure Valley. You get to pick which organization receives the money from your ticket when you check out.

READ MORE: Boise's 2026 Incredible Concert Lineup So Far

In 2025, golf and live music fans helped generate more than $3 million for 40 Treasure Valley nonprofits. Some of the top earning organizations included:

Idaho Humane Society: $107,953

Education Foundation of West Ada School District: $52,873

First Tee Idaho: $38,258

Women’s and Children’s Alliance: $36,888

Make-A-Wish Idaho: $36,633

They hope to continue that momentum this year! Tickets for the 2026 Albertsons Boise Open go on sale Tuesday, March 24 at 9 a.m.

Who’s Performing at This Year’s Albertsons Boise Open?

Organizers unveiled the concert line-up a few hours before tickets go on sale. Here’s who you’ll get to see in 2026!

Thursday, August 13: Nelly

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Friday, August 14: Counting Crows

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Saturday, August 15: Hardy

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