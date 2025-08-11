One of Boise’s biggest parties of the summer is back! And this year? It’s bringing some serious star power to Hillcrest Country Club. The Albertsons Boise Open is already one of the most anticipated events of the summer, but this year’s concert line-up takes it to a whole new level!

The Albertsons Boise Open is back at Hillcrest Country Club Thursday, August 14-Sunday, August 17. With tickets at $35 a pop, it didn’t take long for the three days with post-golf concerts to totally sell out.

Now that you can’t buy our way into the shows anymore, you’re suffering from a serious case of FOMO. Well, we’ve got just the medicine to fix it! We hung onto a few pairs of tickets for Thursday night’s show with country superstar, Darius Rucker and Friday night’s show with rock legends, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Get in to Win Tickets for See Darius Rucker or Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Albertsons Boise Open

We know that this time of year is extremely busy, so we’re making it easy to win these sold out concert tickets! This time around, there’s no setting reminders or having to fight through the phone lines to be Caller #7.

The concerts are THIS WEEK, so don’t procrastinate. We’ll announce the Darius Rucker winner on Wednesday, August 13 and our Lynyrd Skynrd winners on Thursday, August 14! GOOD LUCK!