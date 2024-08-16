Win Your Way in to Daryl Hall at the Albertsons Boise Open!

August in the Treasure Valley. There’s nothing quite like it! The Western Idaho Fair. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. And the Albertsons Boise Open!

For 35 years, the Albertsons Boise Open at Hillcrest Country Club has brought some incredibly talented golfers to the Treasure Valley but the tournament is so much more than just golf. In addition to four days of golf, organizers have put together THREE tremendous nights of concerts!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This year’s Albertsons Boise Open is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 through Sunday, August 25. Organizers are proud to announce the acts that will take the stage following golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Friday, the Albertsons Boise Open welcomes Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates! Want to go? If you haven’t yet, download the 107.9 LITE-FM app using the box below:

The contest ends August 21 at 12:00 PM MDT. Winners will be contacted via e-mail and will need to pick up physical tickets at the LITE-FM studio.