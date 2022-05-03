Albertsons Boise Open Announces 3 Incredible Nights of Concerts
For 33 years the Albertsons Boise Open has attracted some pretty incredible golfers to the Treasure Valley. In addition to four days of golf action, it also brings some incredible live music to town!
This year's Albertsons Boise Open will take place at Hillcrest County Club from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21. Organizers are proud to announce the acts that will take the stage following golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year's concerts include:
Thursday, August 18: Midland
Friday, August 19: Billy Idol
Saturday, August 20: Train
This year could very well be the BIGGEST of the line-ups that the Albertsons Boise Open has put together! Interested in going? Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. You can purchase one for just the day you want to check out or grab a four-day pass that gets you into every single one of the shows!
Tickets also include admission to golf during the day. Concerts start after golf has wrapped up. Organizers anticipate that to be around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Show: Midland, Billy Idol and Train at the Albertsons Boise Open
When: Thursday-Saturday, August 18-20, 2022
Where: Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W Hillcrest Dr, Boise
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Individual day passes are $25 for Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Four-day passes that get you into every concert are $65. Just want to watch golf? Tickets for Sunday are $10. Tickets can be purchased HERE.
The stage will be set up adjacent to the 18th fairway at Hillcrest Country Club. 100% of ticket sales support local charities!
KEEP READING: 70 Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022
A Look Back at 22 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts