Albertsons Boise Open Just Made A Tour-Record Donation To Charity

The Albertsons Boise Open (presented by Chevron) teed of today in the City of Trees. The annual tournament is starting off on an amazing note. It has raised a record-breaking $3 million for charity.

The donation sets a brand new record in the impressive 33-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA's developmental tour.

75 Korn Ferry Tour players along with 75 PGA Tour players compete in the developmental program's three final, which kicks off today with the Boise Open. The golfers will all compete for a total purse of $1 million. The champion's share will be $180,000.

The massive donation was announced on Tuesday at The Hershey Company Pro-Am Dinner. In attendance were executives from Albertsons and Chevron, along with the Boise Open's 150 sponsors.

The 33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron kicks off today at Hillcrest Country Club. In addition to the golf, there will also be concerts on Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday night. Those will, respectively, be headlined by Midland, Billy Idol, and Train.

These concerts will start immediately following the golf on the course, with performances happening on the 18th fairway. If you purchased Boise Open daily tickets and four-day passes you'll get free admission to the concerts.

Jeff Sanders, the CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment said, "Thanks to the amazing support of Albertsons, Chevron, our treasured sponsors, the great fans of Boise and our 800 hard-working volunteers, we are thrilled to announce this record contribution to deserving charities. Setting the charity record was a great way to kick off the week and we have a lot of fun ahead showcasing PGA TOUR golf by day and sold-out concerts each night starting on Thursday."

It's great to see the Boise Open continue to grow. Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer and the 2022 Masters Champion, competed in the 2019 Boise Open. Scottie is one of 36 players to win a tournament on this year's PGA TOUR after participating in some golf at Hillcrest Country Club in recent years.

You never know who you may be watching at the Boise Open. You could watch the future stars of the sport tee off. Regardless, you're going to get some great golf and it's fantastic to have this event here in Boise.

For more information on the 33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron check out their website!

