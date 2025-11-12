It didn’t take long for crews to dismantle the jack-o-lanterns and pack away the spooky scenes from the first ever “Spooky Light Show” spectacular at Roaring Springs. Now the waterpark’s parking lot has transformed once again and this time? It’s something that will make the rest of the country jealous!

Christmas in Color is returning to Roaring Springs for a second season and opens to the public on Friday, November 14. If you thought last year’s display was impressive, buckle up! This year, the drive-thru holiday lights display has been completely reimagined and is ready to wow visitors with what organizers are calling the World’s Longest Light Tunnel.

READ MORE: Popular Downtown Boise Holiday Attraction Canceled in 2025

The jaw-dropping tunnel of twinkling lights synchronized to holiday classics stretches nearly 700 feet! Having a hard time picturing just how long that is? That’s just short of the length of two football fields or nearly three of the Scentsy light tunnels placed back-to-back-to-back.

Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs loading...

It’s just one of the three signature tunnels guests will get to experience in 2025. The other “stop the car, I need a photo for Instagram” moments include the “Let it Snow” tunnel that will wrap in thousands of floating, sparkling snowflakes and the “I’ll Always Believe” tunnel glimmering with thousands of golden bells and glowing lights that make you feel like a kid again.

Get our free mobile app

The best part? It’s one of the public light displays that Treasure Valley families can enjoy no matter how cold or how snowy the weather. Because Christmas in Color is a drive-thru experience, the family can soak it all in from the warmth of their own car with a cup of hot cocoa in the cupholder. You won’t have to fumble your phone camera with frozen fingers or puffy gloves.

When is Christmas in Color Open?

Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs loading...

Like we mentioned, the first night of the display is Friday, November 14 and it will remain open through Saturday, January 3. Christmas in Color will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The first admission available is at 5 p.m. nightly. The final admission is at 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. depending on what day of the week you visit.

Tickets start at $35 per vehicle. Families can upgrade to the “party pack,” which includes admission, 2 LED cheer sticks, 2 LED light wrist bands, a believe bell, mistletoe, bracelets and more.

Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs Christmas in Color via Roaring Springs loading...

According to the ticketing page, select nights are discounted by 15% and are expected to have shorter wait times.