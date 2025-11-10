It won’t be long before snowflakes are twinkling over the streets of Downtown Boise. Shops throughout the city will be decorated with beautiful winter artwork. The Holiday Tree will be glowing in the center of the Grove Plaza, but something about that tree will look different in 2025.

For the past two holiday seasons, the city’s Christmas tree has been surrounded by “Glide on the Grove,” a synthetic ice skating rink that brought a little bit of Rockefeller Center Christmas magic to the Treasure Valley. The family-friendly rink didn’t just offer free sessions. Skate and helmet rentals were also free and because the ice was synthetic, the fun didn’t depend on ideal temperatures as much as the ice ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza or skating rink at The Village at Meridian.

If you’ve looked ahead at the Downtown Boise webpage, you’ll notice Glide on the Grove has been removed from the “Play” menu and is no longer listed on the “Our Downtown Events” page. The rink is also not part of the map for the Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on November 28. That’s because it won’t be back in 2025.

BoiseDev broke the news earlier this year after speaking with the Downtown Boise Association’s executive director and the city’s communications director.

I imagine that I’m not the only one who thought “there’s always next year” when giving the rink a try didn’t fit into my plans in 2023 or 2024. When the rink was announced, organizers said the synthetic ice had a life span of about 10-years.

The Holiday Tree lighting will still take place on Black Friday, November 28 at 5 p.m. Events include a candle lighting ceremony, live holiday music from Payette and the launch of the Giving Tree benefitting the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

If skating is one of the holiday traditions you look forward to the most, Indian Creek Plaza and The Village at Meridian are still options in 2025. Weather permitting, the rink at The Village is scheduled to open on Friday, November 15. A 30 minute-session is $7 this year.

The ice ribbon at Indian Creek is scheduled to open on November 21. One hour sessions are $15 with skate rental or $8 if you have your own skates.