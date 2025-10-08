While most of the Boise area is still debating costume ideas and stocking up on candy for trunk-or-treat events, we know there’s a dedicated group of Christmas enthusiasts already looking forward to the holiday season.

Update - October 8, 1:20 p.m.: The chamber just made another post informing the residents that after their original post, the community rallied and raised $5,000 to keep the parade alive! The original story follows below:

We may be biased, but we think the Treasure Valley is a pretty special place to celebrate Christmas. From dazzling free community light displays to several outdoor skating rinks, if you want to imagine yourself in a Hallmark movie you’ve got all the ingredients you need. However, one of Kuna’s favorite holiday traditions is on thin ice this year.

One of the most anticipated parts of Kuna’s Christmas festivities is the Down Home Country Christmas Nightlight Parade organized by the Kuna Chamber of Commerce. The chamber recently shared a sad update on Facebook regarding the 2025 parade. In a letter to the community the board and staff explained:

Due to the rising costs of road closures, safety requirements and overall event logistics, we are unable to move forward with the parade in 2025 without additional financial support. Unless a major donor or sponsor steps forward to underwrite these increased expenses, we will not be able to hold the event this year in 2025.

While answering questions in the comment section of the Facebook post, the chamber revealed that the cost to cover road closures and traffic control this year is in the $4000-$5000 range, which is significantly outside the budget organizers put together for the event based on previous parades. They’re hoping to find a generous sponsor willing to step forward with $5000 to keep the event alive this year.

The chamber does not receive city funding and is a completely separate entity from the City of Kuna. If you know someone who’s able to help keep the parade alive, the Kuna Chamber of Commerce would love to hear from you at info@kunachamber.com.

Full disclosure, this author is on the board of another non-profit holiday event and knows how the chamber must be feeling. We’ve also encountered a number of sponsors who’ve told us that even their large companies are facing financial constraints under the current economic conditions. Finding a sponsor for the parade won’t be easy, but we hope the Kuna Chamber receives a Christmas miracle!