I don’t want to jinx it, but it seems like Summer 2025 has been surprisingly mellow in Idaho. By the end of last summer, the Boise area recorded a ridiculous 20 triple digit days.

It's Been a Mild Summer in Idaho's Capital City

As I’m sitting down to write this? 2025’s only experienced four, with the potential for a fifth today. We’ve had a few scorchers but it’s nothing like last year’s relentless oven that caused events like farmer’s markets and Alive After Five to seek indoor venues or close early to avoid the heat.

In fact, it’s been downright pleasant for some of the summer’s biggest events. Rather than boiling at Boise Music Festival, concert goers were putting on light jackets or hoodies by the time Tyler Hubbard took the stage. The high temperature only reached 67º that day.

The Snake River Stampede slid its dates from July to June this summer and part of that was weather driven. Sure, the rodeo itself takes place in the comfortable, air-conditioned Ford Idaho Center Arena but the amphitheater watch parties and post-rodeo concerts have been plagued by sweltering triple digit temperatures in the past. It seems to have worked! Only two days of the rodeo were over 90º this year.

But if you’re hoping that mellow weather is here to stay, the Farmer’s Almanac says not so fast. Their highly anticipated Winter Weather Forecast just dropped and it’s ominously titled “Chill, Snow, Repeat” for 2025-2026.

Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast for Idaho Revealed

The forecast begins by naming which areas of the country will experience the coldest temperatures. The long range forecast initially names the area from the Northern Plains to New England, but goes on to add the Northwest into the mix. In fact it specifically mentions:

Readers in the Northwest should also prepare for a cold winter, especially in Idaho and Washington.

Yes, they put Idaho in bold in the actual forecast. The most significant cold snaps are expected in mid-January and mid-February.

As for snow? They predict:

The Pacific Northwest mountains are gearing up for some impressive snowfall totals.

Will it come to pass? We’ll have to wait and see! Just remember that the Farmer’s Almanac is a big believer in early signs of a harsh winter coming that are not always weather related. Here’s a look at 15 early signs of a harsh winter that Idaho should look out for.

Author’s Note: There are TWO different Farmer’s Almanacs. This one, which was founded in 1818 and Old Farmer’s Almanac, which came first in 1792. Historically, they’ve had similar accuracy rates of 24-45%. Long range forecasts done by actual meteorologists are accurate about 50% of the time.