August is such a weird month in Idaho. It’s still hot enough to enjoy floating the river, outdoor concerts and taking the boat out on the lake. At the same time? The kids are going back to school and your head is full of visions of Pumpkin Spice lattes and tailgate parties. Maybe even haunted houses.

Overall, this summer doesn’t seem like it’s been as oppressively hot as Summer 2024. Last year brought the Boise area the second hottest summer on record and 20 triple digit days. As of now, we’ve only seen three triple digit days and looking at the extended forecast, there’s a chance we won’t pass 99º between now and Labor Day.

This milder summer has been pretty pleasant, but the days are getting shorter and it won’t be long before you’re feeling a subtle chill morning dog walks or school-drop off.

When Will the First Frost Hit Idaho?

It’s perfectly fine to feel torn between looking forward to buying your first PSL of the season on August 26 and hoping that your plants survive past Labor Day. If you’re a gardener, the good news is that your plants shouldn’t be wiped out by the first frost anytime soon!

Using historical data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Farmer's Almanac has made its prediction for the first frost dates for Idaho’s largest cities in 2025.

If you’re interested in a different location, they have dates for most areas of the state listed HERE!

Farmer's Almanac Predicts the 2025 First Frost Dates for Idaho Based on years of data from NOAA, Farmer's Almanac predicts that these are the dates that some major Idaho cities may experience their first frost. Fun fact? They say that there's a year round risk in Moscow so that's why it doesn't appear on the list.