2025’s been a difficult year for major retailers in the Boise area. Several notable brands like JOANN Fabrics, Kohl’s, Advance Auto Parts and Del Taco have closed locations in the Treasure Valley.

However, there’s one well known brand that’s experiencing an unlikely resurgence and plans to give the people what they want, by opening at least 60 new locations this year. That includes a new location here in the Treasure Valley!

READ MORE: Two Exciting New Restaurants Coming to Idaho's Village at Meridian

That brand is bookstore giant Barnes & Noble. Fast Company reveals that bookstores and physical books are making a comeback and that’s something it attributes to the popularity of the #BookTok posts on TikTok. If you scroll through videos with the hashtag, you’ll find everything from influencers giving reviews to bookcase set-ups.

Get our free mobile app

A Barnes & Noble representative told the publication that not only are they seeing an increase in the number of people coming to their stores to shop and socialize, many of those customers are actually young people.

In that February report, Fast Company listed 17 states where the bookstore has signed leases for 37 new locations. Somehow they overlooked the fact that the company had filed a tenant improvement permit for 2260 N Eagle Rd in Meridian last November, because Idaho wasn’t on the list that they shared.

Barnes & Noble Moving Into The Village at Meridian’s Old Gordmans Building

Jillian Cobler Jillian Cobler loading...

If you’ve been to The Village at Meridian lately, you may notice work happening on the Gordmans location that closed in 2020. Crews are splitting the store into two suites. One is slated to become the Treasure Valley’s second Nordstrom Rack. The other will be a new Barnes & Noble.

When Will the New Barnes & Noble Location at The Village Open?

Barnes & Noble Warns Investors Of Possible 10 Percent Cut In Earnings Outlook Getty Images loading...

The new location has already been added to Barnes & Noble’s store directory. It’s currently listed as opening in October 2025.

Nordstrom Rack currently doesn’t have Idaho listed as one of the states with a future store opening this year, but the company did post a press release last year that said they planned to open the store in Fall 2025.