Another Huge Retailer With 6 Idaho Stores Files Bankruptcy, Closures Coming

Rumors have been circling that another retail giant was in serious danger of going under and would file for bankruptcy soon. The rumors turned out to be true.

Earlier this summer, CBS News reported that despite Big Lots planning a few new locations in 2024, they’d close 35-40 of their existing locations permanently. They cited a document that the Ohio based retailer filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That same document, Big Lots said they had “substantial doubt” that they’d be able to continue the brand. The brand reported a net loss of $205 million during the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The Hill noticed the same thing we did after that report. Website banners on stores slated for closure flipped to a message that read “Closing This Location. Save up to 20% off. Limited exceptions apply.” They also counted far more than 40 stores with that banner. According to The Hill’s report, the number was closer to 90.

As predicted, Big Lots did finally file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. KTLA reports that the number of stores in the process of liquidating and closing down isn’t 90. It’s 295 with more closures on the way. About 250 additional locations will get the ax before mid-January 2025. It’s not clear which stores will be part of that round of closures. They haven’t been listed in the bankruptcy documents currently available to the public.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Right now, Big Lots has six locations in Idaho: Boise, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene. None of them have gotten the dreaded “closing this location” banner…yet.

We say yet, because Big Lots has increased the number of closures in our region. Six additional Oregon locations, two additional Utah locations and six additional Washington locations have joined the list since our initial report on July 24. That brings the number of stores around Idaho to 30 or roughly 56% of the stores in the Pacific Northwest.

We’ll keep you updated on the future of Idaho’s Big Lots locations as the brand makes its way through bankruptcy. If you love ridiculous Halloween decorations, we suggest trying to find this one at a local Big Lots before it’s too late.

Which locations in our region are closing? Here are the stores that currently have the “closing this location” banner on their websites.

Utah (4 Locations)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

American Fork: 702 E State Rd

Layton: 1030 Main

Logan: 1617 Main

Murray: 5516 South 900 East

Washington (18 Locations)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Bellingham: 1650 Birchwood

Burien: 14907 4th Ave SW

Covington: 17307 SE 272nd St

Everett: 6727 Evergreen Way

Kent: 1301 W Meeker

Lacey: 151 Marvin Rd NE

Lakewood: 5401 100th St SW

Lynwood: 5710 196th St SW

Olympia: 2817 Capital Mall Dr SW

Port Angeles: 1940 E 1st St

Port Orchard: 3399 Bathel Rd SE

Puyallup: 120 31st Ave SE

Renton: 14215 SE Petrovitsky Rd

Richland: 1743 George Washington Way

Spokane: 9612 N Newport Highway

Tacoma: 1414 72nd St

Vancouver: 2100 b SE 164th Ave

Wenatchee: 151 East Way

Oregon (8 Locations)

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Albany: 2000 14th Ave SE

Beaverton: 18565 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy

Eugene: 1960 Echo Hollow Rd

Grants Pass: 304 NE Agness Ave

Gresham: 2083 NE Burnside Rd

North Bend: 2121 Newmark St

Portland: 16074 SE Mcloughlin Blvd

Salem: 2025 Lancaster Dr NE

