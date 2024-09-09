Another Huge Retailer With 6 Idaho Stores Files Bankruptcy, Closures Coming
Rumors have been circling that another retail giant was in serious danger of going under and would file for bankruptcy soon. The rumors turned out to be true.
Earlier this summer, CBS News reported that despite Big Lots planning a few new locations in 2024, they’d close 35-40 of their existing locations permanently. They cited a document that the Ohio based retailer filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That same document, Big Lots said they had “substantial doubt” that they’d be able to continue the brand. The brand reported a net loss of $205 million during the first quarter of the fiscal year.
READ MORE: Big Retail Brand Permanently Closing All Stores, Including Idaho
The Hill noticed the same thing we did after that report. Website banners on stores slated for closure flipped to a message that read “Closing This Location. Save up to 20% off. Limited exceptions apply.” They also counted far more than 40 stores with that banner. According to The Hill’s report, the number was closer to 90.
As predicted, Big Lots did finally file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. KTLA reports that the number of stores in the process of liquidating and closing down isn’t 90. It’s 295 with more closures on the way. About 250 additional locations will get the ax before mid-January 2025. It’s not clear which stores will be part of that round of closures. They haven’t been listed in the bankruptcy documents currently available to the public.
Right now, Big Lots has six locations in Idaho: Boise, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene. None of them have gotten the dreaded “closing this location” banner…yet.
We say yet, because Big Lots has increased the number of closures in our region. Six additional Oregon locations, two additional Utah locations and six additional Washington locations have joined the list since our initial report on July 24. That brings the number of stores around Idaho to 30 or roughly 56% of the stores in the Pacific Northwest.
We’ll keep you updated on the future of Idaho’s Big Lots locations as the brand makes its way through bankruptcy. If you love ridiculous Halloween decorations, we suggest trying to find this one at a local Big Lots before it’s too late.
Which locations in our region are closing? Here are the stores that currently have the “closing this location” banner on their websites.
Utah (4 Locations)
- American Fork: 702 E State Rd
- Layton: 1030 Main
- Logan: 1617 Main
- Murray: 5516 South 900 East
Washington (18 Locations)
- Bellingham: 1650 Birchwood
- Burien: 14907 4th Ave SW
- Covington: 17307 SE 272nd St
- Everett: 6727 Evergreen Way
- Kent: 1301 W Meeker
- Lacey: 151 Marvin Rd NE
- Lakewood: 5401 100th St SW
- Lynwood: 5710 196th St SW
- Olympia: 2817 Capital Mall Dr SW
- Port Angeles: 1940 E 1st St
- Port Orchard: 3399 Bathel Rd SE
- Puyallup: 120 31st Ave SE
- Renton: 14215 SE Petrovitsky Rd
- Richland: 1743 George Washington Way
- Spokane: 9612 N Newport Highway
- Tacoma: 1414 72nd St
- Vancouver: 2100 b SE 164th Ave
- Wenatchee: 151 East Way
Oregon (8 Locations)
- Albany: 2000 14th Ave SE
- Beaverton: 18565 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy
- Eugene: 1960 Echo Hollow Rd
- Grants Pass: 304 NE Agness Ave
- Gresham: 2083 NE Burnside Rd
- North Bend: 2121 Newmark St
- Portland: 16074 SE Mcloughlin Blvd
- Salem: 2025 Lancaster Dr NE
