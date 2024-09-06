Big Retail Brand Permanently Closing ALL Stores, Including in Idaho

2024 hasn’t been a banner year for large, national retail chains. More than a dozen have already closed one, several or all of their locations in Idaho and that list continues to grow.

While there are rumors that some other national brands like Big Lots, Applebee’s and Chilis may close locations this year, so far that hasn’t happened. We can’t say the same for these 13 other brands. Within the next 12 weeks, another brand will join the list.

13 Big Brands That Are Closing Idaho Locations in 2024 From stores to restaurants, these brands are closing the door at some of their Idaho locations in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Say Goodbye to LL Flooring

At least one more national brand will join that list before the end of 2024. LL Flooring, which used to be called Lumber Liquidators, filed for bankruptcy on August 11. Like most other companies that file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, the announcement was immediately followed by a list of 94 stores across 31 states that they planned to close to stop the financial bleeding. At the time, the Idaho locations weren’t slated to close.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

CNN reports that the company hoped to find a buyer that would keep the brand alive after it’s 30 years in business. However, that deadline has passed and they’ve now made the decision to close all of the remaining stores. They estimate that the process of winding down operations will take about 12 weeks from September 6.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the liquidation process, they’re no longer taking new installation appointments. However, LL Flooring will follow through with existing orders within 30 days.

Idaho will lose two locations:

Boise: 7428 W Mossy Cup Street

Idaho Falls: 1574 North Hit Road