Over the last few weeks, fans of a once popular discount retailer were thrilled to see headlines teasing the return of the brand under new ownership. While Idaho didn’t appear on the initial list of stores making a comeback in April, May or June, shoppers weren’t giving up hope.

When Big Lots made the decision to call it quits, they enlisted the help of Gordon Brothers Retail Partners to help sell the leases of their locations. A company called Variety Wholesalers ended up with more than 200 Big Lots locations and two distribution centers. They’re the company behind the return of the Big Lots name in 14 states.

Unfortunately, none of those locations are in Idaho. In fact, none of the locations are in the Pacific Northwest. However, we have learned that at least one defunct location in Idaho may not remain vacant long.

USA Today recently reported that Tractor Supply made a play for eighteen Big Lots leases. Tractor Supply was very interested in some of the locations in our region, picking up three locations in Idaho and Oregon. Those locations include:

Oregon: 3834 S 6th, Klamath Falls

Oregon: 1350 NE Stephens St STE 50, Roseburg

Idaho: 1530 E 17th St, Idaho Falls

According to the original list of leases Gordon Brothers was selling, the Idaho Falls location’s lease was scheduled to run through January 31, 2029. The base rent for the 35,454 square foot location was listed at $213,732.

A Tractor Supply spokesperson told USA Today:

These locations offer the ideal footprint, feature favorable lease terms, are strategically positioned in existing and adjacent trade areas to serve the essential needs of farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen, and others.

Gordon Brothers also listed the leases for the Meridian, Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston locations but so far, no retailer has confirmed that they’ve purchased the lease. They don’t appear on the list of stores reopening under Variety Wholesalers. Nor do they appear on a list of leases purchased by Ollie’s Bargain Outlet or Ocean State Job Lot.

