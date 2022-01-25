Idaho Ranks Among the Top Two in This Category

When my parents were my age, they had been married for 10 years and already had five children.

In my defense, they got married relatively young (my mom was 19 and my dad was 21), but marrying at a younger age was simply more common back then.

However, as the years progress, we are seeing this trend of marrying young decline as more and more people are waiting to settle down for that first marriage.

In the last 15 years alone, we have seen the average age for marriage in the U.S. rise at least two full years, with the average age being 30.4 for men and 28.6 for women at the beginning of 2021.

Photo by United States Census Bureau Photo by United States Census Bureau loading...

So, what exactly is the cause for this change?

As it turns out, this is due to many factors.

