Important Warning Issued for Idaho Fans Seeing Wicked in Theaters

Fans of the smash Broadway musical Wicked have been waiting for this week for eight long years.

Yes, it’s really been that long since Universal originally announced plans to turn the production into a blockbuster film. Whether you were familiar with the Broadway musical from the very beginning or were introduced to it during its 2011, 2014 or 2019 run at The Morrison Center as part of the Broadway in Boise series, it didn’t feel real until the first teaser trailer made its debut during the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: We Found the Earliest Wicked Screenings in Idaho's Largest Cities

According to Yahoo, director Jon Chu initially planned to cast no-name, up-and-comers for the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda. However, Chu said that his team got dozens of calls from very established actresses and ultimately realized that Chyntia Erivo and Ariana Grande were born to play the roles. Both actresses are powerhouse vocalists and we can’t wait to hear them take on songs like “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “I’m Not That Girl.”

What’s The Warning for Idaho Wicked Fans?

You know those songs. You love those songs. But one theater chain is reminding you that you are NOT Cynthia Erivo, nor are you Ariana Grande so you should not sing-along during the movie.

A thread on Reddit revealed that AMC Theaters have updated their normal pre-movie “Silence is Golden” video to coincide with the movie’s release. Using clips of the movie and a message delivered by Jeff Goldblum’s portrayal of “The Wizard,” fans are told that there will be no talking, no texting, no singing, no wailing, no flirting and absolutely no name-calling during the screening.

The “no singing” stipulation went viral pretty quickly. Some people were upset. Others were relieved that, in theory, that warning would prevent them from having to sit through this.

Because of the buzz, IndyStar reached out to AMC to see if the “no singing” policy was for real. A company spokesman said yes, it’s an extension of the chain’s normal policy to curb disruptive behavior that may ruin the film for other movie goers. If fans violate the policy, enforcement is left in the hands of the local theater’s management.

If you REALLY want to sing along with the movie BEFORE you’re able to stream it at home, the studio is planning to host sing-a-long screenings closer to Christmas.

AMC operates the AMC Classic Pine Ridge theater in Chubbuck, Idaho.

KEEP READING: I Drank Both of Starbucks’ ‘Wicked’ Beverages In honor of Wicked, Starbucks introduced two limited-time beverages inspired by the film. Obviously, I drank them both.