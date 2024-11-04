When it comes to the Christmas season, everyone’s favorite part varies a little bit.

Some people can’t wait to go stroll through the lights at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Winter Garden aGlow or Indian Creek Plaza. Others look forward to decking the halls, both inside and out. We know there are thousands of you waiting to listen to around the clock Christmas music. (It’s coming soon, we promise.)

READ MORE: Boise's Christmas in Color Moves Roaring Springs After 4 Years

But what about those of you who want to grab a big old buttery bucket of popcorn and cuddle up with your favorite Christmas movie? Well, there are at least three movie theaters across the Gem State that have something special planned for you!

Cheap Family Christmas Movie Outings Coming to Boise, Meridian and Ammon

If you’ve done a movie outing lately, you know that they’re not necessarily the cheapest family outing to pull off. A few years ago, The Hustle calculated the average price of a family movie night based on the total cost of four tickets, two sodas, two popcorns and one box of candy. In 2022, the average price of a family movie outing was $68.73.

Get our free mobile app

We plugged the prices for a local Boise theater into that same formula and weren’t surprised to find that like everything else in life, movie outings have become significantly more expensive in 2024. Depending on what size popcorn and soda you buy, your family movie could cost anywhere from $82.83-$93.20. That’s a lot of cash during a season where you’re already spending money on shopping, decorating and travel. Luckily, there are three Idaho theaters looking to make a fun holiday moving outing a little more affordable!

Owner Of Regal Cinemas Files For Bankruptcy Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

Regal, the parent company of Idaho’s Edwards Theaters, is bringing back limited engagements of “Holiday Classics” to select theaters. During those screenings, tickets are just $5 per person. Both the Regal Edwards at the Boise Spectrum and the Regal Edwards Grand Teton in Ammon were selected to be part of the program.

Warner Bros. To Put 2021 Theatrical Movie Releases On HBO Max Streaming Service Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

Meanwhile, their competitor, Cinemark, which operates the Majestic Cinemas in Meridian is doing a winter version of their popular “Summer Movie Clubhouse.” During the Holiday Movie Clubhouse, select screenings of Christmas favorites are just $5.

What’s playing when? Here’s a look at the cheap Christmas movies coming to Idaho in 2024!

Where to See $5 Christmas Movies Across Idaho in 2024 Both Regal Cinemas, the parent company of Idaho's Edwards theaters and Cinemark, the parent company of Meridian's Majestic Cinema are spreading holiday cheer with $5 Christmas movies. Here's what's playing and when. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart