Really?! Surprising Law Bans Booze on Christmas Day in Idaho

With Thanksgiving falling on the latest date possible in 2024, the holiday season feels a bit rushed this year. It’s hard to believe that we’re down to the final days of the Christmas season.

Once the wrapping paper has been cleaned up and the last bite of pie disappears, you may look around the room and go “now what?” With everyone home for the holidays, you may want to get the old high school crew together and head out for a drink if you can find a bar that’s open. Well, if you’ve got your heart set on shots or a festive cocktail, there’s something that you should know.

By our count, at least 24 states ban liquor sales on Christmas Day and sure enough, Idaho is on that list. The law reads:

No liquor shall be sold, offered for sale, or given away upon any licensed premises, and all liquor not in sealed bottles must be locked in a separate room or cabinet during the following hours: a. Sunday, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas from 1 o’clock A.M., to 10 o’clock A.M. the following day…

We don’t blame you if you’re questioning the legitimacy of this law. After all, you’ve shopped at the state liquor store in your neighborhood on a Sunday or are pretty sure that you had a cocktail at Kona Grill or Mulligans on Thanksgiving Day. You may very well have, because the law goes on to say that counties and cities may create their own ordinances to allow for liquor sales on Sunday, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. However, Christmas Day is untouchable the way our laws are written.

That’s why, beyond being a nice thing to do for employees on holiday, all Idaho State Liquor Division stores and contract stores will be closed on Wednesday, December 25.

Does This Mean I Can’t Drink at an Idaho Bar on Christmas?

A few years ago, it took us all of 10 minutes to check out luggage and get through security on Christmas Eve. With nearly 90 minutes to spare before boarding, we sat down at Cross Grain for a drink. That’s when we asked Angela, our friendly bartender, about Idaho’s Christmas liquor ban. She confirmed that if a bar or restaurant that usually serves liquor by the drink is open on Christmas Day, they cannot offer you liquor by the drink.

That means no shots and no mixed drinks. However, they are still allowed to serve beer and wine.

What About Christmas Eve?

If you’re looking to buy cinnamon whiskey or peppermint schnapps to liven up your cocoa on Christmas Day, you’ll be able to do so on Tuesday, December 24. All of the Idaho State Liquor Division stores will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Contract stores may be open according to the state’s website.

