You May Be Surprised Which Cities are the Drunkest in Idaho, Utah and Washington

Fall is the time for cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice everything and corn mazes. It’s also the time of year when college football tailgating and Oktoberfest events dominate your social calendar.

Those last two are known for their festive atmosphere, but they’re also known to be a place where people will throw back some jello shots or drink beer out of HUGE glass boots. Everything is okay in moderation, but outside of the fall season, which Idaho city takes things a little too far?

Earlier this month, we were able to track down some data on which Idaho counties had the highest prevalence of excessive drinking. The CDC defines heavy drinking as 8 or more drinks per week for a woman or 15 or more drinks per week for a man. They define binge bringing as consuming four or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man. Both of these contribute to “excessive drinking.”

24/7 Wall Street recently ranked the “Drunkest States in America” and also revealed which metro in each state was the drunkest. Based on the county below, which Idaho city do you think took Idaho’s top spot?

These Are the 15 Drunkest Counties in the Entire State of Idaho Based off data compiled by County Health Rankings, these Idaho counties have the highest prevalence of excessive drinking and alcohol-impaired driving deaths.

If you guessed Boise, you were correct. The City of Trees overtook Pocatello. With 20.7% of adult Boise residents admitting to drinking excessively, we’re drunker than both the state and national average.

Since the main purpose of the 24/7 Wall Street list was to rank each state in the country from least to most drunk, it makes you wonder…where did Idaho as a whole land? We pulled that data for Idaho and each of our neighboring states. Here’s where each state ranked and where you’ll find their drunkest city.

Author's Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol addiction, you can find resources to get help on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website by clicking HERE.

The Drunkest Cities in Idaho and Its Surrounding States 24/7 Wall Street recently ranked the drunkest states in America. Here's where Idaho and its neighboring states ended up on that list and which city in each state is the drunkest.