11 Of the World’s 400 Richest People Live in California

In early April 2024, tens of thousands of Americans flocked to their favorite grocery store, convenience store or lottery jackpot to grab Powerball tickets. To the Average Joe (or Joanne) this could be the closest they’ll ever be to feeling what it would be like to be a billionaire!

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, April 6 was a staggering $1.326 billion. A single winning ticket was sold in Portland, Oregon. While the lucky winner will likely never have to worry about money for the rest of their life, their title of “billionaire” is short lived. If they had gone with the annuity payments, they’d only get $705,307,260 over the span of those 30 years thanks to federal and state taxes. But hey, being called a “billionaire” at least once is still something that most of us will never experience!

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion After 3 Months Without A Winner Getty Images loading...

Normally, reaching billionaire status means coming up with a product or service that people feel like they absolutely need in their lives. Then you spend countless hours and resources making it happen and marketing it in the most appealing way. Or you’re just really good with money and you know the right properties and companies to invest in.

To give you an idea of just how long that takes? Even Taylor Swift, who’s arguably the most famous woman in the world right now, has been working toward the billionaire’s list since her debut album came out 18 years ago. Even with the massive amount of money the Eras Tour brought in, Forbes JUST placed Taylor on their list of billionaires for the first time on April 2.

Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G loading...

The famous financial publication JUST updated their list of the richest people in the world and at least 11 billionaires with homes in California found themselves on the list of the Top 400 Billionaires in the World. That’s right, not the United States. The world. Who are they and how much are they worth? Take a look.

PS: Taylor Swift ranks #2545 on this list with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

