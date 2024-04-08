Two Idaho Towns Named 2024’s Best Towns in America With Fewer Than 10,000 Residents

Have you ever found yourself in a position where you’d had to explain to people that live in the “big city” how small Idaho really is? It’s not exactly an easy task!

Why? Probably because if those people in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or wherever, can properly locate Idaho on the map, they’re looking at a state that looks fairly large. In terms of land area, Idaho’s the 11th biggest state in the United States. However, a great deal of that land is uninhabited. There are more cows than people in Idaho.

No, seriously. There are. When National Beef Wire refreshed their list of Cattle Inventory vs Human Population for every state in the country in early January 2024, Idaho’s human population was 1,839,106. As for the cows? 2,500,000. That means that for every human who calls Idaho home, there are 1.36 cows.

So, it shouldn’t surprise you that we’re ripe with perfect candidates for Far and Wide’s list of the Best U.S. Towns With Fewer than 10,000 Residents. If you look at all the Idaho cities that appear in the United States Census Bureau’s, more than 90% of Idaho towns would be eligible to appear on Far and Wide’s list.

While there are thousands of these towns all over America, the publication narrowed it down to 100 and then sorted from from the most to least populated. What that means is things like restaurants, historical landmarks and outdoor activities were NOT a factor when it came to where the towns ranked in the top 100. Two Idaho towns were lucky enough to make the list!

