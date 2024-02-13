America’s New #1 Grocery Store Has 5 Locations in Idaho
In the grand scheme of things, Idaho’s pretty lucky when it comes to supermarkets. Don’t get us wrong, we’d do some weird stuff to get an Aldi but overall there’s a pretty good variety of stores to choose from and most of them offer excellent service.
Sure, not every trip is going to be a slam dunk. You’re going to run into those days where the store is understaffed. On those days, you’ll have to make the choice to stand behind the person with a full week's worth of groceries on the belt in the one human cashier’s line or jump into the self checkout line that you loathe. Or you’ll have a day where you go to the store to pick up one particular ingredient only to find it’s “out of stock" from the manufacturer.
It happens and that’s why no store on the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s newest ranking of America’s best supermarkets has a 100% score but there are several stores with locations in Idaho that ranked very, very high on the list!
The stores included on the supermarket list came in all shapes and sizes. Traditional grocery stores like Albertsons, Giant Eagle and Wegmans appeared on the list. So did membership warehouses like Costco and Sam’s Club. More specialized stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s were considered too.
Respondents were asked to judge the stores they shopped out on everything from the convenience of a store’s location and the quality of the store’s mobile app to the courtesy of the staff and frequency of sales. The most important factor for shoppers in 2024? The convenience of store hours and ease of pickup process were at the top of the list. At the bottom of the list were call center satisfaction and speed of the checkout process.
America’s New #1 Favorite Supermarket
When Coupons in the News shared the ACSI list for this year, they were surprised that for the first time in years there was a new name at the top of the list. Actually, make that THREE names. With a score of 85, Costco, which operates five warehouses in Idaho, tied H-E-B and Publix for the #1 spot!
The three stores dethroned Trader Joe’s, which had been #1 for the last five years. Trader Joe’s still finished second with a respectable score of 84. They only have two stores in Idaho, one in Downtown Boise and one in the former Rosauer’s location in Meridian.
Coming in at #4? A store with even less locations in the Gem State. It’s Sam’s Club, which has a single Idaho location in Idaho Falls.
With a score of 82, Whole Foods and Target tied Massachusetts-based BJ’s Wholesale Club and New York-based Wegmans at #5. Whole Foods has a single store in Idaho. That’s the location on Broadway in Boise. Target has 7 stores in the Gem State.
Where Did Boise-based Winco and Albertsons Rank?
It’s kind of cool to live in a state where not one but TWO major grocers have their headquarters (at least for now.) Winco’s not big enough to stand on its own for the ASCI survey. Instead, it’s lumped in with Winn-Dixie, Schucks and other regional grocery stores that weren't mentioned enough to rank on their own. The big group has a very average score of 79.
As for Albertsons? Oomph. Coupons in the News called them “below average” with a score of 78 but they’re nowhere near being America’s most hated grocery store. That retailer got a score of 74 and has 26 locations in Idaho.
