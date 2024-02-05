America’s Least Favorite Grocery Store Has 26 Locations In Idaho

Idaho’s a unique place. If you take a deep look at Stacker’s list of the largest retailers in America, at least 13 of them are destinations where shoppers can do a full week’s of grocery shopping. Two of those are based in the Gem State.

Well, at least for now. Both Winco and Albertsons headquarters are in Boise, but that may change if the Kroger-Albertsons merger ever comes to pass. The merger was originally announced in 2022, but the deal hasn’t been finalized. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Some sources believed that it would close mid-January 2024, but the two companies shared an update on January 15 saying they are “updating our anticipated closure timeline.” They now anticipate the closing to occur in the “first half of Kroger’s fiscal 2024.”

Washington State’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit shortly after the announcement, hoping to block the merger saying that it's bad for Washington shoppers and workers. It’s possible that the lawsuit could slow down the merger even further.

Where Do Albertsons and Kroger Rank for Shopper Satisfaction?

Coupons in the News recently shared the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s annual ranking of grocery stores in the United States. They considered anything below a 79 “below average.” Albertsons tied Iowa based Hy-Vee at #14 on the list of 20 with a score of 78. Apparently, that’s impressive for Albertsons. Coupons in the News explains that the popular Idaho based chain tied Walmart for dead last in 2020 and has been slowly climbing its way back up the list.

Kroger tied Ahold Delhaize, which operates stores under brands like Food Lion and Shop & Shop, at #16 with a score of 77. Coupons in the News thinks the poor marks for Kroger may have something to do with the fact the chain doesn’t print physical ads anymore.

Respondents to the survey based their satisfaction scores on everything from convenience of store hours, cleanliness of the store and ease of the pick up process to the ability to provide name brands, helpfulness of staff and an easy to use mobile app.

What is America’s Least Favorite Grocery Store?

Both Albertsons, Kroger and Winco (which we assume falls under the great “all others” umbrella) fared much better that one grocer that has 26 stores in Idaho. That store? Walmart. Walmart ranked dead last for the 19th year in a row. Coupons in the News goes on to say:

Walmart has shown some improvement, as its rating is up four points from last year, for its strongest showing since 2020. But Walmart was dead last back then, too. With every other retailer rising in the rankings, even an improved Walmart apparently isn’t good enough.

