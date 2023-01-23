These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho
Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro.
According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
That’s why it’s wild to think that two of the 50 biggest retailers in America are based in Idaho!
Stacker recently ranked the biggest retailers in America based on their retail sales figures from 2021. 15 of these businesses don’t have a physical location in Idaho (which is a bummer, because we’d be pretty excited to have an Aldi here.) Despite what some call a “retail apocalypse,” 35 of them have at least one brick-and-mortar location in the Gem State. Two of them operate their headquarters out of Boise.
Think you know which stores we’re missing and which iconic Boise brands made a very impressive list? Take a look to see if you’re right!