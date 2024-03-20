URGENT: Very Popular Snack Sold At Over 100 California Walmart Stores Recalled

At some point in college we realized that we were boredom snackers. We’d never been big snackers before, but something about sitting in front of a computer, composing a 10 page essay or being nose deep in a 100 pages of reading for class made us reach for the Doritos, Cheetos or an entire sleeve of Ritz crackers.

That habit carried over into adulthood and we find ourselves doing the same thing while preparing presentations or writing for work. Unfortunately, our metabolism has slowed quite a bit since those college days so if we’re going to reach for snacks, we’re trying to make better choices. Like nuts.

According to the Mayo Clinic, nuts, although high in calories, are a great source of unsaturated fats, Omega-3s, fiber and several other nutrients that can lower your cholesterol or blood pressure. Of the nuts that they listed on their website, cashews are one of the lower calorie and fat options.

Walmart Issues Urgent Recall of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews

Sadly, cashews sold at Walmarts in 28 states, including California, may not be a heart healthy snack for some people with allergies or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk. The FDA recently shared a voluntary recall notice from John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc, which manufactured 8.25 oz cans of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews. They found that some of the plastic cans, wrapped in a blue label actually contained coconut cashews. There was a mix-up in the labeling process and some cans of coconut cashews were labeled with the honey roasted cashew labels.

The FDA says that the mix-up could pose serious or life-threatening allergic reactions to those with severe sensitivity to coconut or milk.

If you fall into that category and you have a can of “honey roasted cashews” with best if used by July 08 2025 GH2 printed on the can and a UPC number of 078742133348, you can return them to Walmart for a full refund or just pitch them.

The recalled cans look like this and were sold at more than 100 California Walmart locations.

