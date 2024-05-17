Drinks Sold in Idaho, California Laced With ‘Toxic’ Pesticide Part of Huge Recall
If we were to open your pantry right now, how many boxes of tea would we find stacked on the shelf? If you can picture your stash, it might be time to do a quick inventory. You may have tea contaminated with a toxic pesticide sitting on your shelves.
The USDA recently shared a voluntary recall issued by Oregon based East West Tea Company, LLC. According to the recall notice, certain lots of their Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support tea tested positive for pesticide residues above action levels.
Food & Wine reports that 54,000 boxes of the tea distributed nationwide are part of the recall. Each box of the tea comes with 16 tea bags, meaning that close to 900,000 individual tea bags may have come in contact with the pesticide.
The good news? It’s listed as a Class III recall which the FDA explains as “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” That should make you feel a little better if you discover you have one of the affected lots and have already steeped a bag or two.
The recall didn’t list what pesticide the product tested positive for but some pesticides can lead to cancer, immune and nervous system problems or reproductive issues in humans. Even if the recall is Class III, you probably don’t want to take your chances and would be wise to dump the box in the trash.
The tea is sold nationwide at major retailers like Albertsons, Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Fred Meyer, Target, Vons and Ralphs. In addition to those large brands, it’s also carried at the Boise Co-Op, Natural Grocers and Winco.
The affected lot numbers are:
- Lot #0000184330
- Lot #0000184853
- Lot #0000185098
- Lot #0000185100
- Lot #0000185383
- Lot #0000185385
- Lot #0000185387
- Lot #0000185389
- Lot #0000185434
- Lot #0000185436
- Lot #0000185828
- Lot #0000185830
- Lot #0000185832
- Lot #0000186519
- Lot #0000186521
- Lot #000184062
- Lot #0000186900
- Lot #0000186902
- Lot #0000186904
- Lot #0000187357
- Lot #0000187359
- Lot #0000187400
- Lot #0000187402
- Lot #0000187769
- Lot #0000188028
- Lot #0000188030
- Lot #0000188045
- Lot #0000188114
- Lot #0000186600
- Lot #0000186910
- Lot #0000187155
- Lot #0000184691
- Lot #0000184963
- Lot #0000185381
- Lot #000018551
