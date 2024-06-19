Depending on who you are, mowing the lawn may not be your favorite chore. Riding lawn mowers can make cutting the grass a little more fun. Unfortunately, more than 68,000 are being recalled due to risk of burn and fire hazards.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recently posted an urgent recall for mowers sold by some of the most well known brands in the country. The units sold by Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota all use a Kawasaki Engine that’s been known to overheat. This could lead to potential fire danger and burn hazards. A total of 68,500 mowers, including ones sold in Idaho and California are part of the recall.

KEEP READING: Urgent Amazon Safety Recall Includes 10 Items Sold in Idaho & California

Before you say “but wait, you can’t buy gas powered mowers in California” anymore, understand that the affected units were sold from April 2021 through December 2023. That was before California’s “Green Lawn Care Law” banning the sale of gas-powered lawn went into effect on January 1, 2024.

Canva Canva loading...

So far, no injuries have been reported but after eight reports of fires? Kawasaki decided it was better to be safe than sorry and recall mowers with certain model engines that they made. Anyone who purchased an affected model can contact the manufacturer of the mower, Kawasaki or an authorized dealer to get it repaired.

The affected models include:

Bad Boy Mowers: Rebel BRB54FX850, Rebel BRB6135KA, Rebel BRB61FX850, Rebel BRB7235KA, Revolt BRV54FX850, Revolt BRV61FX850, Rogue BRG5435KA, Rogue BRG6135KA, Rogue BRG61RD35KA, and Rogue BRG72RD35KA

BigDog: Mower Model Stout MP

Bobcat: ZT6000, ZT6100, and ZT7000

Cub Cadet: Model ZTX-6

Hustler: Model FasTrak SDX

John Deere: Mower model Z760R, Utility vehicle models Gator TX 4x2 and Gator TS 4x2, and some service engines for model year 2016-2020 lawn tractor models X350R, X350, X354, X370 X380, X384, X390 and X394

Kubota: Mower Model Z726XKW

KEEP READING: 10 Amazon Items Sold in Idaho Now Under Urgent Recall Gallery Credit: Amazon.com

LOOK: 9 Items You Should Absolutely NEVER Buy at an Idaho or California Garage Sale According to the experts, these are nine items you should skip even if the price is right! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart