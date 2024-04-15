Tide Pods and the risks they pose to children are in the news again. This time it has absolutely nothing to do with a silly social media challenge suggesting that people eat the colorful laundry soap.

Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Defective Bags of Laundry Detergent

Very few people we know actually enjoy doing the laundry, so anything that makes the chore easier is a win in our book. That’s why detergents like Tide Pods and Gain Flings have become so popular. They take the guesswork and mess out of measuring liquid detergent and their packaging is less bulky than a jug of the other stuff. If you’ve got a small laundry room, that’s another win.

Canva

Unfortunately, if you stocked up on some of these products lately, you should pitch them. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that P&G is recalling 8.2 million bags of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods sold in flexible film bags. According to the recall, the issue isn’t with the pods themselves but the bags they’re sold in. They may split open near the zipper track, making it easy for kids and other vulnerable populations to get their hands on and ingest.

Parents are reminded that the consumption of laundry pods could result in excessive vomiting, seizures, difficulties breathing and possibly death. They may also cause chemical burns.

Which Products Were Affected?

The recalled pods were sold in bags of 12 to 39 at Walmart, Target, CVS, Big Lots, Home Depot, Family Dollar, other major retailers and Amazon.com. They were sold between September 2023 and February 2024. Here’s a look at the product packaging.

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The products include:

Gain Flings Original, Moonlight Breeze, Blissful Breeze and Spring Daydream Scents

Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi

Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense

Tide Pods Original, Spring Meadow and Clean Breeze Scntes

Tide Pods Light

Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost

Tide Pods Free & Gentle

Tide Pods Oxi

Tide Pods Ultra Oxi

Ace Pods Clean Breeze and Spring Meadow Scents

Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze

What Should I Do With My Defective Products?

P&G would like to make it up to you. According to their recall page, they’re willing to give you a Child Resistant Container to transfer your product to. They’ll also give you a replacement bag, cabinet latch and a prepaid debit card worth the value of your purchase. That’s ONLY if your product has one of the lot codes impacted by the recall. You can check that HERE.

