There’s something about karaoke that can make even the most confident person’s heart race. Most will insist they don’t sing. Some will insist they don’t know the words, even though they’re right there on the screen. Others won’t get up in front of a crowd even if, deep down, they secretly love karaoke.

That’s what made Voice Box Karaoke in Downtown Boise so much fun. When it opened in late December 2019, it introduced a karaoke experience unlike anything else in the Treasure Valley. Instead of singing in front of a room full of strangers, guests could rent private suites and belt out their favorite songs with just their friends.

After trying it once, it became one of our favorite girls’ night options. In fact, it was one of the few activities we could do together outside the homes during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the rooms naturally having a limited occupancy. That’s why our “girl band” was crushed when it closed abruptly just short of its third anniversary in 2022.

The space was briefly reborn as a pop-up bar called the Front Street Lounge by the ownership group behind The Warehouse Food Hall. However, it’s sat vacant for most of the past few years. That may not be the case for much longer.

Pandora Karaoke Files Permits to Renovate Old Voice Box Location

According to a recently filed building permit with the City of Boise, a business named “Pandora Karaoke” is seeking approval to renovate the vacant space at 781 W Front St. The permit shows plans for the space to remain a karaoke bar, with some renovations like the removal of existing framed walls and rearranging the bathrooms. The filing, however, does not include details about a potential opening date or concept beyond “karaoke bar.”

A search for “Pandora Karaoke” brought up an established karaoke venue in San Francisco. According to their website, the San Francisco location offers the very American style of karaoke that lets you get on stage to perform for a group with the Asian style of karaoke, which is private rooms like what Voice Box offered. Any of those suites are themed after liquor brands, while others have themes like superheroes, Golden State Warriors or doodle drawings.

Since there’s no public confirmation tying the downtown Boise project to the San Francisco location, we reached out to see if the projects are connected or if the name is purely a coincidence. Until then, the permit is simply a strong indicator that karaoke fans could have a new place to sing soon.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.