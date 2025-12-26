For the past five years, we’ve tried to maintain a running list of well-known businesses in the Boise area that have closed their locations permanently. As 2025 comes to a close, we’re looking back at nearly 50 businesses that closed for good this year.

Some of the closures on this list were the result of a parent company filing for bankruptcy, sometimes for a second time in recent years. There are several vacant JOANN Fabric locations across the Treasure Valley after the brand moved forward with plans to close all locations nationwide. Boise’s Federal Way location became a temporary Spirit Halloween store this fall. The location in Milwaukee is set to become a Slick City Action Park. It appears the space that the craft store used to occupy at District 208 in Nampa is still for lease.

READ MORE: Are These 6 Big Brands Quietly Leaving Idaho Next?

Rite Aid also went through a second bankruptcy which resulted in the final Idaho locations closing for good.

Get our free mobile app

While those closures shouldn’t have come as a surprise, there were a few closures that stunned Treasure Valley residents. Boise Towne Square Mall lost one of its major anchors when Kohl’s announced the closure of 27 stores early in the year.

BoDo experienced a handful of restaurant closures. While the majority of those were small, local concepts, Boise foodies were shocked that P.F. Chang’s announced it was closing the only location the chain had in Idaho. Many assumed that the brand found a more appealing location elsewhere in the Treasure Valley, but that wasn’t the case. They sold everything at an auction and destroyed the famous horses that used to stand outside the restaurant.

The Boise area also saw an eyebrow-raising number of Chinese restaurant closures in 2025. You’ll notice that as you scroll through this list of the businesses that called it quits in the Treasure Valley this year.