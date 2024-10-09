Over 40 Fun Trunk-Or-Treat Events Planned for Boise Area in 2024

With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, families have some big decisions to make. Do we let the kids stay up late and get sugared up on a school night or do we do Halloween early at one of the dozens of Trunk-Or-Treat events happening across the Treasure Valley?

We say…why not both? Sure, Halloween may feel a little rushed when it falls on a weeknight, because you still need to make sure that the kids get to bed at a decent hour with all of their homework complete. If you’re a working parent, it may throw off your routine trying to juggle Halloween activities with regular weeknight responsibilities. But Halloween only happens once a year, so being a little inconvenienced is totally worth seeing the big smile on your kid’s face as they walk down Harrison Boulevard collecting full sized candy bars!

But if you want to get as much mileage out of your kid’s Halloween costume as you can, there are plenty of opportunities to extend the holiday fun with one of the Trunk-or-Treats leading up to Halloween night.

It’s no surprise that these events have gotten more and more popular over the years. They’re usually in parking lots at churches, schools or other community spaces that keep kids safe from oncoming traffic. Those big spaces give the presenting organizations an opportunity to add more fun things to the event like games, bouncy houses or a spooky movie on top of hunting for candy!

So where are all the Trunk-Or-Treats this year? We did a little leg work for you and already dug up more than 40! We know this list isn’t totally complete so if your business or organization is hosting a trunk-or-treat and would like to be added to this list, click HERE to send us an e-mail. Make sure you include the date, time, location and address for the event. If you have a link with more details, send that our way too.

Many of these events DO include more fun than candy, so click the date of the event to see more info!

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2024 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round-up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart